Premier League: Another stoppage goal hands Liverpool victory against Aston Villa

The Sadio Mane goal helped the Reds to keep its six-point lead at the top of the Premier League over Manchester City.

Published: 02nd November 2019 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's winner against Aston Villa. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM: Sadio Mane scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool came from the brink of defeat to beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday and keep its six-point lead at the top of the Premier League over Manchester City.

Left-back Andy Robertson charged in from the flank to meet Mane's cross in the 87th minute with Liverpool facing the imminent end of its unbeaten record in the league. Seven minutes later, Mane scored a dramatic second goal with a header.

Liverpool had earlier missed a succession of chances to level the game following Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan's goal for Villa.

The hosts snatched the lead in the 21st minute when Trezeguet reacted quickest to knock John McGinn's cross past goalkeeper Alisson.

That was judge onside by video review, though it was close, but VAR took the opposite view when Roberto Firmino put the ball in the net for Liverpool shortly after.

After a lengthy review of Firmino beating Tyrone Mings to Sadio Mane's cross, VAR showed Firmino's right shoulder fractionally — and contentiously — offside.

The Premier League said on Twitter that VAR's line was "aligned to his armpit, which was marginally ahead of the last Villa defender." Firmino had been given offside by the assistant referee before the review.

Liverpool has not lost in the league since a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in January.

