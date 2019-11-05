Home Sport Football

No ‘Ama Team Ama Game’ for Odisha FC home fans

As per the schedule, the Odisha FC is to face ATK, Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad on November 24, December 4 and December 11 respectively at Kalinga Stadium here.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kalinga Stadium football ground under preparation in Bhubaneswar.

Kalinga Stadium football ground under preparation in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS, Biswanath)

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After the hype and hoopla drummed up over formation of state’s own team Odisha FC and trumpeting of #AmaTeamAmaGame (our team, our game), ground reality has come to hit hard.

The home fans are all poised to be deprived of seeing their team and their game on their soil. For, the state government has not been able to provide a home ground for Odisha FC to play its home matches of Indian Super league (ISL). The team is set to go begging for alternative venues in other states as the designated home ground Kalinga Stadium is not ready yet to host the matches.

As per the schedule, the Odisha FC is to face ATK, Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad on November 24, December 4 and December 11 respectively at Kalinga Stadium here. However, the ground is under construction which will not be finished before the second week of December 2019.   

Odisha FC CEO Ashish Shah told TNIE, “We are likely to shift two or three home matches as the ground is yet to be prepared. Everything was on right track but due to prolonged monsoon, the groundwork has been delayed. Discussion is on for an alternative venue but we are yet to finalise. We will make the announcement soon.”

Sources said, the team has zeroed in on Ahmedabad for playing the home matches. The Kalinga Stadium ground is up for renovation to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020 to be held from November 2-21 next year. It was expected that the ground would be ready by November 20 this year, thereby allowing it to host the Odisha FC home matches. However, it wasn’t to be.

The officials stated that the work was hampered due to the torrential rains in the last week of October. The sand filling was washed away and had to be redone again. The filling work is expected to be completed in three days but putting a green top over it will need at least three weeks more. This almost eliminates any chance of Odisha FC playing any home match here till December last week.

Meanwhile, the FIFA Technical Committee is supposed to visit the ground to assess the progress of works in the first week of December. The Odisha FC has made a slow start in its maiden ISL campaign. It suffered two back-to-back defeats against Jamshedpur FC and North East United but made a comeback winning against Mumbai City in the third. In the last away match of the first phase, it will face Kerala Blasters on November 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha FC Indian Super league
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp