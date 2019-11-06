Home Sport Football

Injury-hit Hyderabad FC face NorthEast United battle

While the team was already reeling with injuries to some of their key players, there are also doubts over star striker Robin Singh’s availability.

Published: 06th November 2019 09:13 AM

Hyderabad FC striker Robin Singh

Hyderabad FC striker Robin Singh (Photo | Hyderabad FC Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT is probably safe to say that Hyderabad FC, with two defeats and a thrilling victory, have gained enough experience to overcome nerves that may plague a new team. However, a tough test awaits them when they take on NorthEast United in their second home game at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Wednesday. While the team was already reeling with injuries to some of their key players, there are also doubts over star striker Robin Singh’s availability.

From Bobo and Rafael Gomez to Giles Barnes, top names have been missing due to injuries. And Nestor Gordillo is serving a ban.

“I don’t think we have moved past all the injuries, four of our big players are still injured. What we tend to do is to focus on what we have and not on what we do not,” said Hyderabad coach Phil Brown on the eve of the tie.

On the other hand, NorthEast have had a relatively good run, as they are yet to be beaten after three matches (two draws and a win). Robert Jarni’s team has a potent attack that consists of Asamoah Gyan and Martin Chaves.

“We know we are coming up against a strong team, and they have a lot of discipline. They are organized defensively. They have (Asamoah) Gyan who is capable of winning a game on his own. But we have a team which showed character and hopefully they will produce that again and get back-to-back wins,” Brown opined.

With fresh injuries, the coach might have to change the winning combination. “I will pick the strongest team available. However, we had injuries from the last game, so I may have to change tactics, I may have to change the style of play. I may have to change the formation too,” he said.

NorthEast might have played two drawn encounters, but both of them came against strong teams — Bengaluru FC and FC Goa — they will hit the field with their heads held high.

