AIFF hands show cause notice to FC Goa and its players

Published: 07th November 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

FC Goa team (Photo | FC Goa/ Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Wednesday served show cause notices to Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa, its players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar for misconduct during their match against NorthEast United FC on November 1 in Guwahati.

The disciplinary committee has asked the two players and the team masseur to show cause why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, a statement said.

FC Goa has also been served with a similar show cause notice for failing to control its substitute players and officials from entering the Field of Play without permission and participating in the incident.

"The club and its players, support staff have been given deadline till 9th November to respond," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Doungel and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar will serve an automatic one-match ban for receiving direct Red Card for the incident, missing out on selection for FC Goa's game against Mumbai City FC on Thursday at Mumbai Football Arena.

