Home Sport Football

Kevin de Bruyne injury 'not serious', Pep Guardiola confirms

De Bruyne has been in sensational form for the English champions, scoring twice and providing nine assists in just nine appearances this season.

Published: 02nd October 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Injured Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne sits in the stands. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful Kevin De Bruyne could be fit for Sunday's Premier League meeting with Wolves.

The Belgian sat out Tuesday's 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League due to a groin injury.

"It's not serious but today (he) could not play. We will see on Sunday," said Guardiola.

"Maybe he can get it, but I think after the international break (he) will be fit."

De Bruyne has been in sensational form for the English champions, scoring twice and providing nine assists in just nine appearances this season.

"The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the club's medical staff," City said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.

After Wolves' visit to the Etihad on Sunday, City have a two-week layoff for an international break before travelling to Crystal Palace on October 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pep Guardiola Kevin De Bruyne Premier League Champions League Manchester City
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp