Home Sport Football

Ex-Manchester United captain Steve Bruce wishes Solskjaer luck for 'hard job' in hand 

United are languishing 10th in the Premier League table after their worst start to a top-flight season in 30 years and have not won an away game in any competition since March.

Published: 04th October 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his players (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a tough job to turn around Manchester United's fortunes, Newcastle boss and former United captain Steve Bruce said ahead of their clash on Sunday.

United are languishing 10th in the Premier League table after their worst start to a top-flight season in 30 years and have not won an away game in any competition since March.

"I wish him the best of luck. He's got a hard job ahead of him of course but he's been given a wonderful opportunity," said Bruce, who played at Old Trafford under Alex Ferguson.

"We all understand that if you take a manager's job you're under pressure from day one and now these days you don't get time to implement, that's a thing of the past." 

ALSO READ | Manchester United reassure fans that trophies are top priority

The Newcastle boss, who has a poor managerial record against his former club, said despite United's current struggles, his side would still face a tough battle at St James's Park as they seek to restore pride following a 5-0 drubbing against Leicester last week.

"I don't think I've ever beaten them (Manchester United), which is a worry of course, but I had the privilege to play there for a long, long time. It was a long time ago but they're one of the great clubs of Europe," added Bruce.

"To come up against them again is always a special occasion, a big occasion."

He added: "They might not be Man Utd of the past but they've still got some very, very good players so we're going to have to be at our best, we're going to have to be a lot better than last week."

The Magpies have won only once in the league and currently sit just one place off the bottom of the table.

Asked about the criticism he had received since his team's capitulation at the King Power Stadium, the 58-year-old said: "Mud has been thrown my way since I walked through the door. That isn't going to change.

"The only thing that can change it for me is results and I'm determined to make it, if I possibly can, to turn it around and take the club forward."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United Manchester United manager Premier League EPL Steve Bruce Newcastle United
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp