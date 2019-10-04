Home Sport Football

Real Madrid denies reports of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffering from anxiety

The Belgian was withdrawn at half-time in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge.

Published: 04th October 2019 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Twitter Photo)

By Online Desk

Real Madrid have denied reports suggesting their first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is suffering from anxiety, saying that he was withdrawn at half-time in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge due to abdominal problems. The Spanish giants in an official statement on Friday said the Belgian shot-stopper had to be replaced by  Alphonse Areola as he was unable to continue due to "acute gastroenteritis, dehydration and electrolyte imbalance."

"Our player has never been diagnosed with symptoms of anxiety and, therefore, the information is absolutely false," the statement published in the club's website read. It also claimed that Courtois is responding well to the treatment.

13-time champions Real Madrid were 2-0 down at half-time against Club Brugge, for whom Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis scored a first-half brace. But Zinedine Zidane's team came storming back as Sergio Ramos headed in before Casemiro claimed a dramatic equaliser in the 85th minute, seconds after Ruud Vormer had been sent off for the visitors. Courtois was criticised for both the goals though Croatian playmaker Luka Modric was also at fault for Dennis breaching the Madrid defence the second time. 

According to the Spanish press, Courtois had to be driven home from the Santiago Bernabeu by his father as he was too unwell to drive himself.

The Belgium international missed training on Thursday and Friday and is likely to sit out Saturday's La Liga fixture against Granada.

Courtois, who was declared the best goalkeeper of the Russian World Cup, was never at his best after arriving at Santiago Bernabeu this summer from Chelsea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thibaut Courtois Anxiety Real Madrid Real Madrid goalkeeper
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp