Goa bank on tried & tested formula to improve fortune

BAMBOLIM : It has been a case of so close yet so far for FC Goa.

Yes, they did win the Super Cup last year. But that painful loss against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League final still haunts them. The scoreline (0-1) is what makes the loss even more hard for them to digest. It is not that they were any less in terms of quality as compared to Bengaluru. Some may even argue that they were better than the eventual champions. But as they say, people only remember the winners.

And as Goa begin their bid to get their hands on that elusive ISL trophy — they open their campaign against Chennaiyin FC on October 23 — head coach Sergio Lobera has more than one problem to address.

The Gaurs have retained most of their core from last year. That move basically has two sides to it. The advantage is that most players will be familiar with Lobera’s style and philosophy. But on the other hand, all of Goa’s rivals have strengthened their squads.

Lobera is aware of what that one quality player can bring to the team. “This season will be very difficult. Most teams have added quality players to their squad. But my club has decided that it will best to retain most of our players, and work with what we have. It is difficult to spend money in our situation. As a coach, I prefer having seven foreign players. And that is the case with some clubs in ISL. That is why this season will be tougher than the previous one.”

Another aspect that Lobera stressed on was the team’s pre-season preparations. The players have joined the squad after a lengthy holiday. While most clubs have preferred to go abroad ahead of the season, Goa have decided to stay put.After two pre-seasons in Spain, Lobera feels that playing stronger oppositions abroad could have helped the team better. “It is absolutely vital to go abroad. Now, players live at their homes. They come for training and go back home. It is important for the players to be together during pre-season. Also, I feel that the friendly matches abroad are different compared to the ones here.”

But all said and done, the Spaniard is not tense about the new season. His rapport with the players is one among the main reasons for that. Even if some aspects have not worked out the he wanted them to, Lobera still has a strong command over the dressing room. The players want to fight for their manager. And nothing can replace that spirit.“I feel no pressure. I think it is important to enjoy the job. I try to transmit the same to the players as well. Because if they don’t enjoy the game, then even the fans who watch the game won’t enjoy themselves. We have time to keep moving forward with what we have.”