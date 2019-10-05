Home Sport Football

Goa bank on tried & tested formula to improve fortune

It has been a case of so close yet so far for FC Goa.

Published: 05th October 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By TN Vimal Sankar
Express News Service

BAMBOLIM : It has been a case of so close yet so far for FC Goa.
Yes, they did win the Super Cup last year. But that painful loss against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League final still haunts them. The scoreline (0-1) is what makes the loss even more hard for them to digest. It is not that they were any less in terms of quality as compared to Bengaluru. Some may even argue that they were better than the eventual champions. But as they say, people only remember the winners. 

FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera

And as Goa begin their bid to get their hands on that elusive ISL trophy — they open their campaign against Chennaiyin FC on October 23 — head coach Sergio Lobera has more than one problem to address.
The Gaurs have retained most of their core from last year. That move basically has two sides to it. The advantage is that most players will be familiar with Lobera’s style and philosophy. But on the other hand, all of Goa’s rivals have strengthened their squads.

Lobera is aware of what that one quality player can bring to the team. “This season will be very difficult. Most teams have added quality players to their squad. But my club has decided that it will best to retain most of our players, and work with what we have. It is difficult to spend money in our situation. As a coach, I prefer having seven foreign players. And that is the case with some clubs in ISL. That is why this season will be tougher than the previous one.” 

Another aspect that Lobera stressed on was the team’s pre-season preparations. The players have joined the squad after a lengthy holiday. While most clubs have preferred to go abroad ahead of the season, Goa have decided to stay put.After two pre-seasons in Spain, Lobera feels that playing stronger oppositions abroad could have helped the team better. “It is absolutely vital to go abroad. Now, players live at their homes. They come for training and go back home. It is important for the players to be together during pre-season. Also, I feel that the friendly matches abroad are different compared to the ones here.” 

But all said and done, the Spaniard is not tense about the new season. His rapport with the players is one among the main reasons for that. Even if some aspects have not worked out the he wanted them to, Lobera still has a strong command over the dressing room. The players want to fight for their manager. And nothing can replace that spirit.“I feel no pressure. I think it is important to enjoy the job. I try to transmit the same to the players as well. Because if they don’t enjoy the game, then even the fans who watch the game won’t enjoy themselves. We have time to keep moving forward with what we have.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp