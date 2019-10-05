Home Sport Football

Premier League: Mahrez revival provides fresh impetus for Manchester City

Guardiola has since hinted that Mahrez became unhappy at his lack of action and let it affect his performances.

Published: 05th October 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, center, celebrates after scoring. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Riyad Mahrez is finally back to his best after a frustrating debut season with Manchester City and the Premier League champions are reaping the rewards as they fight to keep pace with title rivals Liverpool.

When Pep Guardiola's side host Wolves on Sunday without the injured Kevin De Bruyne, Algeria winger Mahrez will be ready to shoulder the burden of driving City towards another priceless victory.

It is a far cry from Mahrez's first few months at the Etihad Stadium, when his then club-record USD 74 million switch from Leicester was in danger of becoming a nightmare.

Unable to recapture the form that won him the PFA player of the year award for his instrumental role in Leicester's 2016 Premier League title triumph, Mahrez cut a miserable figure.

It did not help that the superb form of Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva stopped Mahrez from garnering enough playing time to recover his rhythm.

Guardiola has since hinted that Mahrez became unhappy at his lack of action and let it affect his performances.

"He's quality. Perhaps the only thing he has to improve is to be more relaxed when he doesn't play. Only that. The rest is top," Guardiola said.

Mahrez's nadir came at Liverpool last October when he blazed a late penalty high over the bar to rob City of a win over their main challengers.

But Guardiola remained confident Mahrez would eventually turn the tide.

A defining moment came on the final day of the Premier League season when he was included in the starting line-up for the must-win clash at Brighton.

Guardiola's faith in Mahrez was rewarded when his blistering second-half strike opened up a 3-1 lead that eased City's nerves as they went on to lift the trophy.

Mahrez started again a week later when City thrashed Watford in the FA Cup final to complete the domestic treble and he has not looked back since.

- 'Something special' - 

With his morale on the mend, the 28-year-old captained Algeria to glory in the Africa Cup of Nations in July and has carried that form into this season.

When the Cup of Nations ended, City were already one game into their pre-season tour of Asia, meaning Mahrez had little respite from competitive action before the Premier League resumed.

But he was determined to stay in Guardiola's plans and impressed his boss by refusing the option of an extended summer break.

"I didn't have much holidays but that is what I wanted, because I wanted to be ready straight away. I am happy but I have to keep going," Mahrez said.

While he was already a believer in Mahrez's quality, Guardiola pinpoints the winger's uplifting experience with Algeria as a transformative moment.

"I think the Africa Cup made him believe how good he can be. He knows it but I think it helps to win this kind of trophy for Algeria, for his country," he said.

"It was so important for him. From the beginning, he arrived with an incredible mentality, positive and the way he plays. He has something special."

Selected for the Premier League season opener at West Ham, Mahrez has seized his chance, playing with the swagger and intelligence that were the hallmarks of his best days at Leicester.

He has appeared in 10 of City's 11 games in all competitions, scoring three times -- including a superb free-kick in last weekend's win at Everton -- and providing seven assists.

"All this season he has been playing outstandingly," Guardiola said.

"He is an exceptional player. I'm happy for him because he's playing at an incredible level."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Riyad Mahrez Liverpool Manchester City Premier League Wolves
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp