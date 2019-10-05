By Online Desk

Tottenham Hotspur first-choice goalkeeper and French national team captain Hugo Lloris was administered oxygen and stretchered off after landing awkwardly on his left arm during the opening minutes of the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Brighton not only beat Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 0. They got Hugo Lloris left arm broken

pic.twitter.com/Gks93MKuYk — Obaino jay (@obaino_jay) October 5, 2019

The 32-year-old made an error while trying to collect a simple cross into the box and fell inside the net in an odd angle, letting Neal Maupay score in the opening minutes itself. In what seems to be a serious injury, the Frenchman was seen rolling in agony and English journals report he was given morphine before taken to hospital.

The moment Hugo Lloris broke his arm. Looks nasty! pic.twitter.com/9UQlb7LYwu — Moyocoyotzin (@angelmikael5) October 5, 2019

The London club, coming after a shocking 7-2 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munch at home, could never make a comeback after losing their captain. Lloris' substitute was beaten twice as the home side won at a comfortable margin of 3-0.

Soon after the incident, Indian international Gurpreet Singh Sandhu tweeted that it was "not a great sight" for a fellow keeper and wished the World Cup winner a speedy recovery.

Was watching the @SpursOfficial play and seeing Hugo Lloris fall to a really bad injury right in the first minute, was not a great sight being a fellow keeper. Here’s wishing him a very speedy recovery! #WorldChamp — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) October 5, 2019

Similarly, Manchester United and Spain No 1 David de Gea also sent his prayers for his French counterpart.

Lloris — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 5, 2019

The defeat leaves the London club at sixth spot in the league table with 11 points while Brighton climbed to 13th with 9 points.