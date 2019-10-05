Home Sport Football

WATCH | Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' awful on-field injury shocks football fraternity

The 32-year-old made an error while trying to collect a simple cross into the box and fell inside the net in an odd angle.

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris was seen in great pain after landing on his elbow (Photo | Twitter @goal)

Tottenham Hotspur first-choice goalkeeper and French national team captain Hugo Lloris was administered oxygen and stretchered off after landing awkwardly on his left arm during the opening minutes of the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The 32-year-old made an error while trying to collect a simple cross into the box and fell inside the net in an odd angle, letting Neal Maupay score in the opening minutes itself. In what seems to be a serious injury, the Frenchman was seen rolling in agony and English journals report he was given morphine before taken to hospital.

The London club, coming after a shocking 7-2 UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munch at home, could never make a comeback after losing their captain. Lloris' substitute was beaten twice as the home side won at a comfortable margin of 3-0.

Soon after the incident, Indian international Gurpreet Singh Sandhu tweeted that it was "not a great sight" for a fellow keeper and wished the World Cup winner a speedy recovery.

Similarly, Manchester United and Spain No 1 David de Gea also sent his prayers for his French counterpart.

The defeat leaves the London club at sixth spot in the league table with 11 points while Brighton climbed to 13th with 9 points.

