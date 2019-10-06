Home Sport Football

Premier League: James Milner sends Liverpool eight points clear, Spurs rocked at Brighton

Tottenham keeper Lloris dropped the ball on the goal line and hurt himself in the process in only the third minute, allowing Neal Maupay to open the scoring.

Published: 06th October 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's James Milner celebrates his wining goal with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Liverpool's Divock Origi. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: James Milner scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Leicester, while Mauricio Pochettino's problems mounted after Tottenham's heavy loss at Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool won for the 17th consecutive league game thanks to Milner's dramatic contribution to a thrilling clash at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side ruined Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers' first return to Liverpool since being replaced by the German in 2015.

By extending their remarkable winning streak, Liverpool have piled pressure on second-placed Manchester City ahead of their home game against Wolves on Sunday.

"It was a super game. We upped the tempo. The football we played was so important," Klopp said.

"Without luck we cannot win the amount of games we have won, but over the 90 minutes, we deserved it. James Milner held his nerve and that was superb."

Liverpool took the lead in the 40th minute when Milner's long ball was misjudged by Leicester defender Jonny Evans and Sadio Mane clinically slotted in his eighth goal of the season.

Mane has scored exactly 50 goals in 100 Premier League games for Liverpool, making the Senegal winger the 10th player to reach that milestone for the Reds.

James Maddison snatched third-placed Leicester's equaliser in the 80th minute when he collected Ayoze Perez's pass and drove his shot under Adrian's weak attempted save.

But five minutes into stoppage time, Marc Albrighton took the ball away from his own goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and then clipped Mane, with Milner converting the penalty after a VAR review.

- Spurs' woes deepen -

At the Amex Stadium, Tottenham's crisis deepened as they turned in a desperate performance to lose 3-0, while Hugo Lloris suffered a serious arm injury after another howler.

Tottenham keeper Lloris dropped the ball on the goal line and hurt himself in the process in only the third minute, allowing Neal Maupay to open the scoring.

It only got worse after that as Aaron Connolly's double gave the impressive Seagulls a deserved three points.

It ranked as one of the worst performances of Pochettino's reign and, following on from Tuesday's 7-2 Champions League humiliation to Bayern Munich, the dark clouds are mounting over the club.

Pochettino was forced to emphasise his commitment to Tottenham this week amid speculation he has grown distant from a squad distracted by several players who have been linked with moves.

"We have to keep going. I have to say thank you for the fans. I feel sorry for them," Pochettino said.

"Now you cannot find any words to console them and our players because I think we are living a tough moment."

Last season's Champions League finalists have won just three of their opening 11 games of the campaign and are without an away league win in 10 games dating back to January.

- Everton woe -
Everton manager Marco Silva is also under increasing pressure following a 1-0 defeat at Burnley that left his team fourth from bottom.

Jeff Hendrick got Burnley's 72nd-minute winner after Everton had right-back Seamus Coleman sent off early in the second half for a crude lunge on Dwight McNeil.

Aston Villa's 5-1 demolition of Norwich was given a royal seal of approval with Villa fan Prince William in attendance with wife Kate and his young family at Carrow Road.

Dean Smith's side took a 14th-minute lead through Wesley and the Brazilian forward struck again for his fourth goal of the season in the 30th minute.

Wesley wasted a chance to complete his hat-trick when his penalty was saved by Michael McGovern.

Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane and Douglas Luiz completed Villa's biggest away Premier League win for 11 years.

"I will put a call in to see if we can get them on the coach next game," Smith joked of the royal visitors.

Crystal Palace climbed to fourth place with a VAR-assisted 2-1 victory at West Ham.

Sebastien Haller opened the scoring, but Palace's Patrick van Aanholt equalised with a penalty before Jordan Ayew's close-range winner in the 87th minute survived a lengthy VAR review for offside.

Watford remain bottom after a goalless draw with Sheffield United.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
James Milner Liverpool Premier League Leicester Brighton Tottenham
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp