Home Sport Football

AC Milan set to sack coach Marco Giampaolo

Giampaolo, 52, replaced Gennaro Gattuso during the summer, but the former Sampdoria boss has suffered four defeats in his first seven games, including a 2-0 loss to city rivals Inter.

Published: 08th October 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Marco Giampaolo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MILAN: AC Milan are set to sack coach Marco Giampaolo after a dreadful start to the season, according to multiple reports in Italy on Tuesday.

The former European giants are 13th in Serie A -- three points above the relegation zone.

Giampaolo, 52, replaced Gennaro Gattuso during the summer, but the former Sampdoria boss has suffered four defeats in his first seven games, including a 2-0 loss to city rivals Inter.

Milan went on to lose their next two matches against Torino and Fiorentina before last weekend's 2-1 victory at Genoa.

Former Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti is the 18-time Italian champions' first choice to replace Giampaolo, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia.

However, the 60-year-old has not been able to agree severance terms with Inter, who he guided back to the Champions League the past two seasons, and remains under contract until 2021, despite being replaced by Antonio Conte.

Former Inter and Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli is now reported to be the favourite to take over the former seven-time European champions, who won their last title in Serie A in 2011.

Pioli previously coached Inter during the 2016-17 campaign and has reportedly been in the running to take over at struggling Genoa.

Former Roma and Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has also been touted among the possible candidates.

AC Milan finished fifth last season but lost their Europa League berth after accepting a European ban for breaching financial fair play rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marco Giampaolo AC Milan Serie A
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp