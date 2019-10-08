Home Sport Football

Igor Stimac to try as may players as possible in friendly match against NorthEast United

Stimac said the match will be a good preparation for India's FIFA World Cup second round qualifier against Bangladesh to be played in Kolkata on October 15.

Published: 08th October 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Igor Stimac. (File | AFP)

Indian football coach Igor Stimac (File | AFP)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Indian national football team head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said that he will try out as many players as possible in the friendly match against Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC here on Wednesday.

Stimac said the match will be a good preparation for India's FIFA World Cup second round qualifier against Bangladesh to be played in Kolkata on October 15.

"We're very happy to have got a chance to play against Northeast United FC. This game will serve us very well to prepare for the Bangladesh match," Stimac said.

"I feel it will be a competitive game. It's a chance for my players to prove themselves and to earn a place in the team. It'll be nice to try as many players as possible. I expect them to do best to their abilities," he added.

The team is currently in a preparatory camp here for the match against Bangladesh.

Northeast United FC coach Robert Jarni was a former national teammate of Stimac and both were part of the Croatian side which finished third in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

"It'll be a great pleasure for both us. He was a fantastic player and a great coach as well. I wish him all the best for a successful career with Northeast United FC," Stimac commented.

"Back home, we face each other every day as we stay only 200 meters away. I see him while going to the market, the bank every time. But, I have never faced him as the opponent coach, it'll be an interesting battle for us surely," he said.

Stimac had summoned 29 players for the preparatory camp initially, but Jerry Lalrinzuala was not able to join the camp owing to some fitness issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Igor Stimac FIFA World Cup Northeast United FC Indian Super League
India Matters
Women folk engage in preparing and giving final shape to 'diyas' in gauthan at Van-charauda. | (Photo | EPS)
Women in Chhattisgarh turn cow dung into gold with eco-friendly gobar diyas
An idol of goddess Durga. (Photo| PTI)
Organizers unfazed as Azaan at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal kicks up row
Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan
Nizam fund was public money of erstwhile Hyderabad, says historian
he police came across a sack with Re 1 and Rs 2 coins, some bank documents, his Aadhaar, PAN and senior citizen cards. | Sayantan Ghosh
Mumbai beggar dies rich, leaves behind Rs 11.5 lakh fortune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled
Children being initiated into the world of letters at the Vidyarambham celebrations organised at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Sunday | Express
Kerala: Children introduced to reading, writing at Vidyarambham ceremony
Gallery
Gauri Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's better half, is an interior designer par excellence. The 49-year-old has designed some gorgeous spaces for celebrity friends and other clients (including the interiors for the ‘one night only’ party in Mumb
Inside 8 of Gauri Khan's stunning luxury aesthetic living spaces designed for Bollywood celebrities
IAF personnel display their skills with rifles during the 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Abhinandan-led MiG-21 formation and more: Glimpses of 87th Indian Air Force Day celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp