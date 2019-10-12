Home Sport Football

Harry Kane says England's defeat to Czech Republic is a 'wakeup call'

England had not lost either a World Cup or European Championship qualifier since 2009.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, left, makes a save in front of England's Harry Kane during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying match at the Sinobo stadium in Prague.

Czech Republic goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, left, makes a save in front of England's Harry Kane during the Euro 2020 group A qualifying match at the Sinobo stadium in Prague. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Harry Kane said that England's defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic on Saturday in the Euro 2020 qualifiers is a wakeup call for the team.

Kane took to Twitter and wrote: "Last night is a wake up call for us. We have to be better and improve. Bulgaria next."

England had not lost either a World Cup or European Championship qualifier since 2009.

England was able to register an early goal. Kane converted the penalty in the fifth minute to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead.

The Czech Republic did not have to wait a long time for the equalising goal as Jakub Brabec netted the ball in the 9th minute, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

Both teams kept on making attacking moves in the first half, but they did not manage to register more goals and as a result, at the half-time mark, the scoreline remained 1-1.

In the second half, England got a chance in the 57th minute to take the lead but Sterling was denied by Czech Republic's goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Zdenek Ondrasek defied the odds and registered a goal for the Czech Republic in the 85th minute to give the side a 2-1 lead.

England did not manage to score more goals and as a result, they had to suffer a loss.

Before this match, England had a perfect record in their group.

On the other hand, with four wins from their last five qualifiers, the Czech Republic is in good shape to finish in the top two.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harry Kane England vs Czech Republic
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp