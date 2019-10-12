Harry Kane says England's defeat to Czech Republic is a 'wakeup call'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Harry Kane said that England's defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic on Saturday in the Euro 2020 qualifiers is a wakeup call for the team.

Kane took to Twitter and wrote: "Last night is a wake up call for us. We have to be better and improve. Bulgaria next."

England had not lost either a World Cup or European Championship qualifier since 2009.

England was able to register an early goal. Kane converted the penalty in the fifth minute to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead.

The Czech Republic did not have to wait a long time for the equalising goal as Jakub Brabec netted the ball in the 9th minute, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

Both teams kept on making attacking moves in the first half, but they did not manage to register more goals and as a result, at the half-time mark, the scoreline remained 1-1.

In the second half, England got a chance in the 57th minute to take the lead but Sterling was denied by Czech Republic's goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Zdenek Ondrasek defied the odds and registered a goal for the Czech Republic in the 85th minute to give the side a 2-1 lead.

England did not manage to score more goals and as a result, they had to suffer a loss.

Before this match, England had a perfect record in their group.

On the other hand, with four wins from their last five qualifiers, the Czech Republic is in good shape to finish in the top two.