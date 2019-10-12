Home Sport Football

Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa upbeat about ISL Season 6

Head coach of Mumbai City FC Jorge Costa from Portugal is positive that his revamped side will give it their all to achieve this target.

Published: 12th October 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa

Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa (Photo | Mumbai City FC Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After a fantastic last season in which they finished third, Mumbai City FC will aim to lay their hands on the Indian Super League (ISL) trophy as the sixth season gets underway from October 20.

Head coach of Mumbai City FC Jorge Costa from Portugal is positive that his revamped side will give it their all to achieve this target.

One of the biggest challenges faced by the Portuguese coach in the last season was adapting to Indian football. One year into the job, Costa looks more comfortable and confident with his team.

ALSO READ: Math-major Amine Chermiti hoping to prove Mumbai City FC calculations right

"Adapting to the football and to the culture here in India was my biggest challenge. I've worked in different countries around the world but this is a different challenge.

"Last year was my first experience in Asia and I'm here to change things. This is what the club expects, for me to change and improve some things. I'm not here to be a boss; I hope to deliver what the club expects of me and that I can bring some of my experience," said the 47-year-old.

The Portuguese coach believes that Mumbai City FC have an improved contingent this year.

"We have a better team this year. I am very happy with the squad, as we have more options and we're confident that we will perform better than last season. However, we have to work hard every day to get better and better. Sometimes we have to play few matches without much of a gap and sometimes there will be a long break between matches. But I have faith in my team and trust my players to be ready for any situation," said Costa.

ALSO READ: We expect to be in top four again, says Mumbai City FC skipper Paulo Machado

Mumbai City FC did not have the best of starts last season, winning only one of their first four matches. Costa soon picked up the pieces and Mumbai City FC remained unbeaten for their next nine matches.

"During our pre-season in Thailand last year we won almost all of our games. But when the league started we realised that we had a lot of work to do. I realised that my team was not so good and the level was much more than I expected.

"It was my mistake, the level of football is much better than I thought. Naturally, it was a lesson learnt the hard way and I want to make sure that we don't repeat this mistake this season."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jorge Costa Mumbai City FC ISL Indian Super League ISL Season 6
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp