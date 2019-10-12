Home Sport Football

My role at Bengaluru FC has only got underlined more emphatically: Chhetri

Chhetri has been the star performer for his side since it joined the Indian Super League (ISL) two seasons ago.

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Charismatic striker Sunil Chhteri says his role of leading by example has only got underlined more emphatically with the Bengaluru FC, which is gearing up to defend its ISL title from October 21.

"When I signed with the club in 2013, I came with the responsibility of leading by example and bringing everything I have to the table in a bid to help the club win trophies. Six years on, nothing has changed. If anything, that role has only been underlined more emphatically," said Chhetri.

Bengaluru have won at least one trophy every season and have laid their hands on every domestic trophy they have fought for.

No team has successfully defended the title.

ATK and Chennaiyin FC failed twice and Chhteri is determined to change the trend.

"We want to win every competition we are a part of. There's the ISL title to defend, and we know it's only going to be tougher this season. Importantly, we are back in Asian competition and we've shown on more than one occasion that we can compete and do well. We would like to keep giving a good account of ourselves there and challenge for the title," said Chhetri.

Bengaluru have a formidable side this season with the addition of India international Ashique Kuruniyan, former Chennaiyin FC midfielder Raphael Augusto and Spanish striker Manuel Onwu.

