I don't believe Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Juventus, says Fabio Paratici

Ronaldo, who scored his career's 700th goal on Monday during Euro 2020 qualifiers, is contracted to Juventus until 2022.

By ANI

LEEDS: Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici believes Cristiano Ronaldo is 'very focused' on current objectives and does not believe that the Portuguese star will leave at the end of the season.

"He is very focused on his current objectives, I do not believe in the slightest that he will leave at the end of the season or later," Goal.com quoted Paratici as saying.

Ronaldo, who scored his career's 700th goal on Monday during Euro 2020 qualifiers, is contracted to Juventus until 2022. Paratici also said Ronaldo is happy at the club.

"He is under contract. We are very happy with him and he is happy at Juventus," he said.

Although Ronaldo managed to achieve the feat of 700 goals, Portugal faced a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Ukraine.

