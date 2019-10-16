Home Sport Football

World Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac rues India's inability to score goals after draw against Bangladesh

India missed their star defender Sandesh Jhingan sorely as a judgmental error from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saw Bangladesh go 1-0 up in the 42nd minute through a Saad Uddin header.

Published: 16th October 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri reacts after missing a goal during FIFA World Cup Qatar-2022 Qualifier match against Bangladesh at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata Tuesday Oct. 15 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri reacts after missing a goal during FIFA World Cup Qatar-2022 Qualifier match against Bangladesh at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata Tuesday Oct. 15 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Indian football head coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday rued his players' inability to score goals as his side settled for a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in their World Cup qualifying round match here.

India missed their star defender Sandesh Jhingan sorely as a judgmental error from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saw Bangladesh go 1-0 up in the 42nd minute through a Saad Uddin header.

It was defender Adil Khan who saved India the blushes with his 88th minute header on a day inspirational skipper Sunil Chhetri was not at his best.

"Our scoring incapability was the reason why we didn't win. We conceded very silly goal. We can't expect to win the game if you concede such a goal. Their goalkeeper was my man-of-the-match," Stimac told reporters in the post-match media interaction.

"We deserved to win this game. We pushed until the end and created enough chances to win the game. But our scoring was not good enough."

"I'm not happy with first 45 minutes. Our players in the back were not passing well. When you play against a team like Bangladesh who put more in defence you need to pass well from behind," the Croatian said.

Stimac said his side "absolutely" changed in the second-half by executing the passes from the sides as the channels started opening up.

"But we were not aggressive enough. Many more things we need to work on."

India thus failed to notch a win against a team who are 83 places below them to settle for a successive draw.

In their previous game, India fought valiantly to hold Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw in a match Gurpeet Singh Sandhu made 11 saves.

Stimac, however, refused to blame any player.

"Sometimes you have a great day, sometime you have mistakes in making judgment. We are not here blaming anyone. I defend my players with my heart."

"Today we dominated for 90 minutes and proved we can change our game in regard to opponents. This team is rising up."

India played in front of 65,000 fans at the Saltlake Stadium and the Croatian World Cupper said he would remember this forever.

"This was amazing day for Indian football, many of them will never forget the ambience, the support they received in Kolkata. I had many big names in my career. I will remember this as one of the biggest ones," the 52-year-old said.

"It was a very exciting match. All the people who came could enjoy the beauty of football."

Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day hailed his side's performance and said they frustrated India.

"I thought we played exceptionally well. We frustrated India. Boys stuck to the game plan. Disappointed that we conceded in the end. We never expected to win coming here and play in front of 70,000 people. I am pleased to get a point," said Day.

"India had a lot of possession. We had to play differently and frustrate them. If your shape is good, then your are hard to beat. Indian had 80 per cent possession but did not create many chances. We had to defend in numbers today and counter-attack with pace had to frustrate them. That was the plan. It caused India a bit of a problem."

He said he was disappointed not to have secured three points from the match but at the same happy to have got a point from an away game.

"We are 83 places behind India so getting a point against such a country is great. It is actually bigger than India's draw against Qatar as the difference is higher in our rankings."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Igor Stimac World Cup qualifiers
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp