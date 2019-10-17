Home Sport Football

La Liga is more important than Champions League: Lionel Messi

Barcelona is looking to win their third straight La Liga title, but the side has gotten off to a slow start this season and they are currently two points behind Real Madrid at the pole position.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi | AP

By ANI

LEEDS: With footballers regularly being asked about the importance of La Liga and Championships League, Argentine striker Lionel Messi has put forward his opinion, saying that La Liga is more important than Champions League as it allows the side to be competitive in European tournaments.

"The Champions League is something special for us and we want to win it every year. Although we know La Liga is the most important one because that will lead you to be competitive in the Champions League and the Spanish Cup," Goal.com quoted Messi as saying.

"It is difficult when you are not doing well in La Liga and trying to do well in the Champions League. It is true we always speak about the Champions League but we do not forget about La Liga and the Spanish Cup because we are Barcelona and we want to win all titles," he added.

Barcelona is looking to win their third straight La Liga title, but the side has gotten off to a slow start this season and they are currently two points behind Real Madrid at the pole position.

In Europe, Barcelona last lifted the Champions League title in 2015. Since then, the side has failed to reach the final of the tournament. In 2018, Barcelona was defeated by England club Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Barcelona is currently placed at the second position in their Champions League group.

On Wednesday, Messi received his sixth Golden Shoe award and it was his third consecutive award win.

Messi registered 36 goals from 34 games and it ensured the award win for the striker.

He was accompanied by his family at the award ceremony and, in addition, his children were entrusted with delivering the trophy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
La Liga Lionel Messi Champions League Barcelona
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp