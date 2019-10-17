Home Sport Football

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold becomes Guinness record holder with 12 assists

The 21-year-old English international provided 12 assists to his Liverpool teammates in the domestic top-flight competition last season.

Published: 17th October 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 11:38 AM

Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Liverpool FC's right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold has entered the Guinness World Records for being the defender with the most assists in a single Premier League season.

"Liverpool FC and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed a spot in Guinness World Records 2020 with his outstanding assist record," Guinness announced on its website on Wednesday.

The defender tweeted a photo of himself holding the Guinness certificate with a comment reading: "How may I assist you? Great to be a @GWR holder #GWR2020."

The 21-year-old English international provided 12 assists to his Liverpool teammates in the domestic top-flight competition last season, reports Efe news.

Alexander-Arnold surpassed the previous 11 assists record registered by Andy Hinchcliffe and Leighton Baines in the 1994-1995 and 2010-2011 seasons, respectively.

"It's an honour. I've always wanted to go forward and help the team to create as many chances as possible," the player was quoted by note as saying.

"It's obviously down to the lads to put the ball into the back of the net, because football is a team game and without them this record wouldn't be possible. It's an unbelievably proud moment for me and my family, and something I hope will stand for a few years."

Alexander-Arnold's overall assists tally across all competitions last season stood at 16.

He helped the team hoist the UEFA Champions League trophy at Tottenham Hotspur's expense, and be the Premier League runner-up with a club record of 97 points.

