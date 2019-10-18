Home Sport Football

Liverpool have nothing to lose in title race, says Virgil van Dijk

The European champions are in pole position to end a 30-year wait to win a league title, but Van Dijk believes the pressure is still on Manchester City to win the league for a third straight year.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool have nothing to lose in the Premier League title race despite amassing an eight-point lead after just eight games, according to defender Virgil van Dijk.

"I don’t think we have anything to lose," Van Dijk told Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United.

"Man City are the champions, they’re defending their title and we want to get it. In my point of view, we just have to go for it.

"We definitely need to enjoy it and be full of confidence, especially with the way we’ve got these points, having not had the best games but still getting the wins."

City's shock defeats to Norwich and Wolves have allowed Liverpool to surge ahead thanks to their perfect start to the season.

However, Van Dijk remains wary of Pep Guardiola's men, who overturned a seven-point deficit to pip Liverpool to the title by a point last season.

"There are so many games left, you can’t really think about it (winning the title) -- it's not realistic," added the Dutch captain.

"I don’t watch Man City's games but I have family and friends who text me or say something, especially after the Wolves game.

"That's just part of life but we've learnt from last year that we don’t have to look to the others until the end of the campaign. So far, we have been doing well but Man City are definitely not going away."

