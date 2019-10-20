Home Sport Football

Bartholomew Ogbeche​ brace helps Kerala Blasters beat ATK 2-1 in ISL opener

Bartholomew Ogbeche struck in the 30th and 45th minutes in front of a packed home crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Published: 20th October 2019 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Basters captain Bartholomew Ogbeche celebrates after scoring a goal against ATK in the 6th session ISL Championship on Sunday.

Kerala Basters captain Bartholomew Ogbeche celebrates after scoring a goal against ATK in the 6th session ISL Championship on Sunday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche struck a brace to help Kerala Blasters beat ATK 2-1 in the opening match of the Indian Super League season six here on Sunday.

Carl McHugh scored ATK's 100th goal of the ISL in only the sixth minute of the game but the home side, egged on by a vociferous crowd of more than 35,000, hit back with two goals from their new signing Ogbeche to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Ogbeche struck in the 30th (through a penalty) and 45th minutes in front of a packed home crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The result saw Kerala get the better of ATK in their ISL opener once again, having recorded a 2-0 win last season in Kolkata.

The game got off to an electrifying start with the visitors stunning the packed crowd early in the game.

ATK capitalised on a free-kick given for a foul on Jayesh Rane by Jeakson Singh.

The set-piece into the box was cushioned back for McHugh by Agustin Garcia Iniguez at the far post.

The Irishman went on to slam a brilliant first-time volley with his left foot that gave Bilal Khan in the Kerala goal no chance whatsoever.

With the wind in their sails from an early goal, ATK continued to press Kerala relentlessly and created several chances to double their lead, the best of which came in the 22nd minute.

Roy Krishna embarked on a sizzling run from the midfield, going past a couple of Kerala defenders into the box, but opted to slide it for Javier Hernandez rather than shoot himself and the ball trickled away.

A rattled Kerala were handed a lifeline into the game when ATK winger Michael Soosairaj went down in the box under Sergio Cidoncha's challenge.

But the referee waved away the protests and Kerala won a corner from the ensuing counter-attack.

That set-piece would produce the equaliser for Kerala.

Ogbeche saw his looping header from the far post come back off the upright, only for Pronay Halder to pull down Jairo Rodriguez who was about to slot it in.

The referee awarded the spot kick and Ogbeche made no mistake in beating Arindam Bhattacharja to lift the spirits of the home supporters.

The Men in Yellow started to enjoy more time on the ball following the equaliser and stormed into the lead just before half-time.

Pronay failed to clear a low cross from Prasanth Karuthadathkuni and the loose ball was driven in smartly by a lurking Ogbeche.

Kerala continued their ascendancy at the start of the second half as well, keeping the ball well and forcing errors from ATK.

However, Krishna continued to threaten the Kerala defence, although his finishing let the visitors down.

In the 69th minute, the Fijian was sent through on goal but a sliding tackle from Jairo meant the chance went begging.

Shortly after, Krishna saw another shot from close range blocked away by substitute Mario Arques.

But Eelco Schattorie's home side held their nerves and created a few chances of their own.

Ultimately, they saw off the game quite comfortably to start their campaign on a winning note.

Earlier, FDSL chairperson Nita Ambani declared the beginning of the season in the presence of ATK co-owner and BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly.

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani performed in the opening ceremony along with the internationally acclaimed Indian dance group Kings United just before the start of the match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISL ISL 2019 Indian Super League 2019 Indian Super League Bartholomew Ogbeche
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp