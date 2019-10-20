Home Sport Football

EPL: Manchester City find winning formula as Spurs struggle

Pep Guardiola's men travelled to London eight points behind runaway leaders Liverpool after two defeats in four league games but bossed possession and rarely looked troubled.

Published: 20th October 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's David Silva, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side second goal. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Manchester City eased doubts over their ability to sustain a Premier League title challenge by beating Crystal Palace comfortably on Saturday but Tottenham face another inquisition after narrowly avoiding defeat to bottom club Watford.

Pep Guardiola's men travelled to London eight points behind runaway leaders Liverpool after two defeats in four league games but bossed possession and rarely looked troubled.

Earlier, Tottenham came within minutes of another damaging defeat while Chelsea and Leicester both won to underline their top-four credentials.

City beat in-form Palace 2-0 with first-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and David Silva but a combination of some wayward finishing and an inspired performance from Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey prevented a rout.

Guardiola praised his makeshift defence but demanded more of a killer touch from his side, who had 21 shots.

"Unfortunately, we could not convert the chances we had but it was an important three points after the international break," he told Sky Sports.

"Hopefully we can start from here and continue our good performance. Their 'keeper made a lot of saves but hopefully we can be more clinical."

Earlier, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino saw his side labour to a 1-1 draw at home to Watford, following a 3-0 thrashing at Brighton and a humiliating 7-2 defeat at home to Bayern Munich.

Spurs, who reached the Champions League final in June, have now won just three of their opening 12 games in all competitions and appear unable to find their spark.

Pochettino's men got off to an awful start as they fell behind in the sixth minute, Abdoulaye Doucoure finishing superbly from Daryl Janmaat's assist.

But Dele Alli grabbed a late leveller for Spurs with his first goal since January. There was major confusion as it appeared as if VAR had ruled out the effort, but it was allowed to stand.

"We made it difficult for ourselves," said Alli. "We controlled the game and bossed possession. It was my first start and great to be back in the team but overall a disappointing result.

"We know we have a world-class team so it's about showing what we can do when things don't go our way. It's important we turn it around. We know how good we are, we just have to start showing it on the pitch."

- Chelsea, Leicester win -

Chelsea's Marcus Alonso broke the deadlock for Frank Lampard's side at Stamford Bridge against Newcastle for a 1-0 win while Youri Tielemans sealed a 2-1 victory for Leicester over Burnley at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester held a minute's silence before kick-off to remember their late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was killed in a helicopter crash at the stadium last October.

Chris Wood put Burnley in front but Leicester's in-form forward Jamie Vardy headed an equaliser just before half-time and Tielemans completed the turnaround with just over 15 minutes to go.

Matt Targett scored a goal deep into injury time as Aston Villa came back from 1-0 down to beat 10-man Brighton 2-1.

Southampton took the lead against Wolves at Molineux, courtesy of a Danny Ings goal, but were pegged back by a Raul Jimenez penalty while Bournemouth drew 0-0 at home to Norwich.

In the early kick-off on Saturday, Everton climbed out of the relegation zone with a well-deserved 2-0 victory against West Ham that eased the pressure on Marco Silva.

A first-half goal from Brazil forward Bernard and a late second from substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Everton the three points in a match in which they had 19 shots.

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Sunday, chasing a record-equalling 18th consecutive Premier League win while Manchester United are just one point above the relegation zone.

Arsenal face Sheffield United on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Crystal Palace Chelsea
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp