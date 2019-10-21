Home Sport Football

Tottenham faced with fresh Champions League rescue mission

Pochettino admitted that the most damaging defeat of all came last time out in the Champions League, when Bayern Munich ran riot in the second-half to leave London 7-2 winners.

Published: 21st October 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli, centre, celebrates with team-mates Harry Kane, left, and Son Heung-min. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham's miserable start to the season shows little sign of improving quickly, but prior to Red Star Belgrade's visit on Tuesday, Spurs can take some solace from the fact they are in a better position in the Champions League than they were 12 months ago.

Defeats to Inter Milan and Barcelona saw them travel to PSV Eindhoven for what manager Mauricio Pochettino described as a "must-win". After a 2-2 draw in the Netherlands, Pochettino admitted his side's Champions League campaign was "nearly over."

Yet, eight months later, the Argentine had led Tottenham to their first-ever Champions League final.

The hangover from defeat to Liverpool in that final in Madrid has been long and sobering. Spurs have won just three of their opening 12 games in all competitions this season.

Chances of a first trophy under Pochettino in the League Cup have already gone after an embarrassing exit on penalties to fourth-tier Colchester and they are already five points off the pace just for a place in the Premier League's top four.

However, Pochettino admitted that the most damaging defeat of all came last time out in the Champions League, when Bayern Munich ran riot in the second-half to leave London 7-2 winners.

"After Bayern Munich our confidence was on the floor," said Pochettino after a 1-1 draw at home to the Premier League's bottom club Watford on Saturday.

The heaviest defeat ever suffered at home by an English side in European competition may have had a lasting effect, but it is not terminal to Tottenham's chances of again pulling themselves off the canvas and into the Champions League last 16.

Beat the Serbian champions at home on Tuesday and they will move into second place in Group B, as long as Olympiakos don't shock Bayern in Greece.

- Spent force? -

Doubt has been cast over Pochettino's capability to rouse another response from largely the same group of players into his sixth season in charge.

He certainly does not have troubles to seek. Captain Hugo Lloris is sidelined until 2020 leaving substitute goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga to hold the fort at the back.

Centre-back pairing Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld look to heading towards the end of their Tottenham careers with both the Belgians' contracts expiring at the end of the season.

Christian Eriksen has also been in and out of the team with the Dane also likely to leave next summer if not before in January.

New signings Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani lo Celso are not yet close to a return to first-team action after lengthy injury layoffs and club record buy Tanguy Ndombele was left on the bench for the visit of Watford after an inconsistent start to his Spurs career.

However, Pochettino was encouraged by his side's response in the second half against the Hornets as they fought back from 1-0 down to level thanks to Dele Alli's first goal since January.

"It was so important in the way that we achieved the point in the end, the team was fighting, we showed character," said Pochettino.

"We have quality but when you are in this type of situation the most important thing is the character you need to show.

"Talent is after, you need to fight and you need to run and you need to be strong in your mind, the effort is double.

"When everything is good you fly, when everything is going against you need to be so strong and you spend a lot of energy."

Red Star's visit will give another indication as to whether Pochettino's men have the energy to rise again or really are a spent force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Champions League Red Star Belgrade Tottenham UEFA Champions League
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp