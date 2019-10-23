Home Sport Football

UEFA Champions League: Paulo Dybala double rescues Juventus against Lokomotiv Moscow

Dybala pulled the hosts level on 77 minutes and added a second two minutes later to keep Juventus on course in Group D with seven points after three games.

Published: 23rd October 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TURIN: Maurizio Sarri praised Juventus for not losing their heads as Paulo Dybala's quick-fire second-half double rescued a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in their Champions League Group D clash in Turin on Tuesday.

The Italian champions had trailed the Russians with 13 minutes to go in the Allianz Stadium after Aleksei Miranchuk had put the visitors ahead after half an hour.

But Dybala pulled the hosts level on 77 minutes and added a second two minutes later to keep Juventus on course in Group D with seven points after three games.

Sarri's side had drawn with Atletico Madrid and beaten Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the last two games.

Atletico also have seven points, after beating Leverkusen 1-0 in Spain on Tuesday, with Lokomotiv third with three points.

"It became a difficult match when we conceded this goal," said former Chelsea boss Sarri.

"But we did well not to lose our heads. We knew we could get back into the match.

"We had 25 shots on goal, we established a record for possession, so we played well. "It wasn't an exceptional day, we play every three days, so a less brilliant day."

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the chance for another record of scoring against a 34th different Champions League club.

The Portuguese star drew a blank in Turin, firing over from a Juan Cuadrado cross early as, despite dominating possession, Juventus struggled to break down the Russians.

- 'Painful victory' -

Lokomotiv broke through with their first clear chance.

Miranchuk shrugged off Leonardo Bonucci and the Juventus defence to find on-loan Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario whose effort was cleared by Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny into the path of the Russian forward who finished.

"It was a tough game," said Miranchuk.

"We got tired closer to the end and lost focus. Juve are a dangerous team and punished us for that."

Dybala looked as if he had scored the equaliser before the break but play had stopped following Ronaldo's tackle on Lokomotiv goalkeeper Guilherme.

Dybala fired over just after the break with fellow Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain coming on in place of Sami Khedira.

Szczesny cleared a Joao Mario effort after an hour while at the other end Higuain missed two quick-fire chances before Dybala finally rifled in the equaliser.

ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe breaks Lionel Messi's Champions League record

Alex Sandro was denied two minutes later but Dybala was on hand to follow up to keep Juventus unbeaten in all competitions this season.

"I'm very happy, I really needed two goals like this," said Dybala.

"It was a difficult game but tonight you could really see the level of experience of our team. We always remained calm until we finally scored."

The Argentine was substituted after his double to an ovation from the home crowd.

It had been a difficult start to the season for the 25-year-old who had looked set for a move away from Turin to either Tottenham or Manchester United after Higuain's return from Chelsea.

"Now we won and you all say that we can play together. But if we were losing, the opinions would have been completely different," he added of the partnership with Ronaldo and Higuain.

"It was a painful victory, then a great goal from Dybala made the difference," said Szczesny.

Lokomotiv coach Yuri Semin said "it was a logical" defeat.

"We didn't have enough strength in the end. I didn't make substitutions in the hope that we would survive the final push from Juve, but we didn't."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paulo Dybala Juventus Lokomotiv Moscow UEFA Champions League
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp