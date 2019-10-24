Home Sport Football

China to host revamped FIFA Club World Cup in 2021

The current Club World Cup features seven teams including the holders of the UEFA Champions League. Qatar will host the competition this year and in 2020.

Published: 24th October 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Football

For representational purposes

By IANS

SHANGHAI: China has been awarded the hosting rights for the expanded 24-team FIFA Club World Cup in 2021. The announcement was made following a FIFA Council meeting in Shanghai on Thursday.

The tournament will be played between June and July 2021 and the final list of venues will be decided by FIFA and the Chinese association.

The football governing body further said that the participation model to determine the clubs that qualify from each confederation will be finalised in a consultation process between FIFA and the six confederations.

The current Club World Cup features seven teams including the holders of the UEFA Champions League. Qatar will host the competition this year and in 2020.

FIFA has also decided to invest $1 billion in women's football over the course of the 2019-2022 cycle, as a result of an agreement on extra dedicated funding in the amount of $500 million.

"This amount will be taken from FIFA's reserves as an addition to the $500 million already approved by the FIFA Congress to be invested in women's football as per the budget of the current four-year cycle," FIFA said in a statement.

The next FIFA Council meet is scheduled for March 12-13, 2020, in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIFA Club World Cup FIFA Council China
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp