Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi can decide any game, says Ernesto Valverde

Messi performed brilliantly against Slavia Praha in Champions League as he scored the opening goal when the game was just in the third minute.

Published: 24th October 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde hailed Lionel Messi as he said that the Argentine attacker can decide any game.

"He's the player who can decide any game. Every day we see him he's even better," Goal.com quoted Valverde as saying.

Messi performed brilliantly against Slavia Praha in Champions League as he scored the opening goal when the game was just in the third minute. With this goal, he became the first player to score in the Champions League for 15 consecutive seasons.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi first to score in 15 straight Champions League seasons

Barcelona registered a 1-2 win in the match.

"One more record for the incredible Leo. They are easy to say, it seems natural, but it is very difficult to achieve," Valverde said.

Barcelona will now compete against Valladolid in La Liga on October 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde Barcelona Champions League
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp