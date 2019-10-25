Home Sport Football

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta feels Hudson-Odoi is going to be a 'massive player'

Azpilicueta also stressed that they need to be patient with players as for some of them, it is the first year in Premier League and Champions League.

Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta said that Callum Hudson-Odoi is going to be a massive player in the future for the club.

"We can't forget that Callum is 18 years old and his progression in the last 12-15 months, with an injury in between... we have to be realistic. The way he worked for the team, the way he always showed the ability to get the ball, to dribble, not to have any fear and hide in-between the full-back, I think Callum is a very important player for us," Goal.com quoted Azpilicueta as saying.

"He's going to be a massive player in the future for Chelsea but we have to accept the progression. To be 18 years old and the way he's playing is amazing. The players who have more experience in these games try to help the young lads," he added.

Azpilicueta also stressed that they need to be patient with players as for some of them, it is the first year in Premier League and Champions League.

"For some of them it's the first year in the Premier League, the first year in the Champions League, so we have to be a help for all of them, use our experience to keep them confident and make them express themselves the way they have been doing in the academy," Azpilicueta said.

Chelsea will compete against Burnley FC in Premier League on October 26. 

