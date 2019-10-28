Home Sport Football

Courtney Cox's pics in hot tub with David Beckham confuses Jennifer Aniston

The first showed her and Beckham, while in the second, 'Modern Family' stars Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson pile in, reports insider.com.

Published: 28th October 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

David Beckham and Courteney Cox. (Photo | Instagram/courteneycoxofficial)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Courtney Cox posted two photographs on social media with former football superstar David Beckham on the set of "Modern Family", and this has "confused" her "Friends" co-actor Jennifer Aniston.

The photos were accompanied by the background music from James Brown's "Celebrity Hot Tub" and the caption: "Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily."

The first showed her and Beckham, while in the second, "Modern Family" stars Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson pile in, reports insider.com.

Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

Stonestreet, who plays Cam on the show, commented on the post: "I liked it," while Ferguson, who plays Mitch, said: "Sorry I was so gassy."

However, other stars were quick to wonder what was going on in the photos.

Aniston commented: "Wait....What's Happening?" while actress Julianne Moore simply said: "What?"

Meanwhile, Beckham posted his own photo showing him and Cox reading a script, captioned: "I met a new FRIEND today at work @courteneycoxofficial #modernfamily."

With both stars set to feature on the show, "Modern Family" fans are in for a treat.

The post comes after Aniston made her Instagram debut with an epic selfie featuring her "Friends" costars on October 15, which she captioned: "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Beckham Jennifer Aniston Courtney Cox
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp