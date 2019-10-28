Home Sport Football

Seven-goal Atalanta run riot to close in on Juventus

Defending champions Juve stay top despite drawing 1-1 at Lecce on Saturday thanks to Antonio Conte's Inter also collecting just a point with their 2-2 draw with Parma.

Published: 28th October 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Atalanta's Josip Ilicic scores his side's third goal. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Luis Muriel hit a hat-trick as Atalanta put their midweek Champions League humiliation behind them with a crushing 7-1 win over 10-man Udinese on Sunday that moved them to within three points of Serie A leaders Juventus.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side consolidated third place with 20 points from nine games, two adrift of second-placed Inter Milan and three ahead of Napoli, who were held 1-1 at lowly SPAL.

Defending champions Juve stay top despite drawing 1-1 at Lecce on Saturday thanks to Antonio Conte's Inter also collecting just a point with their 2-2 draw with Parma.

Roma moved up to fifth, one point behind Napoli, with Edin Dzeko scoring and setting up Nicolo Zaniolo for the winner in a 2-1 victory that plunged AC Milan further into crisis.

City rivals Lazio are just behind Roma in sixth after Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile snatched a 2-1 win at Fiorentina.

Gasperini said his side, top scorers with a Serie A-record 28 goals after nine games, had felt bitterness after their 5-1 humbling at Manchester City, their third Champions League defeat in as many games.

"We're trying to use the Champions League to gain experience and it helps us become better in Serie A, to fight back from difficult situations, like when we went behind today," said Gasperini.

"We're not deluding ourselves. It is very early days, only nine rounds," he continued.

"The Scudetto is Juventus's to lose, then there are Inter and Napoli as well as other teams that have important possibilities."

After falling behind after 12 minutes following Stefano Okaka's first away goal for Udinese this season, the Bergamo side got into their stride.

Slovenian Josip Ilicic picked up a Marten De Roon cross to grab the equaliser after 21 minutes, and it was all one-way traffic after Udinese's Nicholas Opoku was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for bringing down Ilicic.

Muriel converted from the spot for the first of his treble, which included two penalties, with Slovenian Ilicic completing a first half brace.

Mario Pasalic also got on the scoresheet and 17-year-old Ivorian forward Amad Diallo Traore completed the rout to score on his debut seven minutes from the whistle.

Udinese, meanwhile, are 13th but just three points away from the drop zone.

- Napoli stalled -

Atalanta next travel to Napoli's San Paolo Stadium on Wednesday after Carlo Ancelotti's side were held to their second stalemate in three Serie A games.

After winning 3-2 a European thriller in Salzburg, Arkadiusz Milik put Napoli ahead after nine minutes.

But their advantage was cancelled out seven minutes later by SPAL's Jasmin Kurtic.

Napoli also had a penalty awarded before the break for a Francesco Vicari handball only to see it overturned after a VAR viewing.

"We couldn't have done more today," said Ancelotti.

"Even Juve and Inter, with yesterday's draws, lost an opportunity. Everyone in the week is paying for something in the Champions League."

Injury-hit Roma ended their run of four consecutive stalemates to move fifth as new Milan coach Stefano Pioli took his first defeat since taking over two weeks ago. 

Dzeko, wearing a face mask to protect his fractured cheekbone, headed in the opener seven minutes before the break.

Milan defender Theo Hernandez pulled the visitors level on 55 minutes with a goal that took a slight deflection, but four minutes later Dzeko connected with Zaniolo for the winner, to send Milan down to 12th, three points above the relegation places.

In Tuscany, Lazio captain Immobile headed in his 10th goal this season after 89 minutes to condemn Fiorentina to their first league defeat in nearly two months.

Joaquin Correa opened the scoring for the visitors after 22 minutes but Federico Chiesa levelled five minutes later following good work by Franck Ribery.

Jordan Lukaku found Immobile with the clock ticking and he nodded in, with Felipe Caicedo missing a chance for a third, with goalkeeper Bartłomiej Dragowski denying his penalty chance.

Surprise package Cagliari are seventh after a 1-1 draw against midtable Torino, who stretched their winless run to four games.

Claudio Ranieri fell to his first defeat as coach of rock bottom Sampdoria, losing 2-1 to Bologna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Luis Muriel UEFA Champions League Juventus Udinese
India Matters
A class underway at a school in Jharkhand’s Simdega district. | ( Photo | EPS )
Jharkhand cops help kids in Maoist-hit areas with tutorials, books, guidance
The Indian economy is facing a perfect storm, beset by a combination of cyclical and structural factors that makes recovery doubly difficult. (Photo | EPS)
Economic slowdown: India needs to face up to its flaws
Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara (Photo | ANI)
Kartarpur corridor to have 80 immigration counters for speedy clearance
People buying gold in Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Gold loses luster in India as biggest buying day disappoints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Operations are underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith stuck in a borewell. (Photo | EPS)
Save Sujith: On Day 4, here's what is being done
The 12 firemen who have been selected for going down the hole being drilled adjacent to the borewell in which Sujith is stuck. (Photo | EPS)
From Ground Zero: All that is being done to save Sujith
Gallery
Gladiator (2000): The Roman epic drama sheds light on General Maximus played by Russel Crow. But not many know that Commodus, who was made co-emperor by his father Marcus, was portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. ( Photo | IMDB )
Happy Birthday Joaquin Phoenix: Did you know the 'Joker' star also acted in 'Gladiator'?
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp