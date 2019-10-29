Home Sport Football

Bala Devi hails changes in national set-up

Bala added that all of that would have fallen flat on its face had the senior women's team not got the much-needed exposure.

Published: 29th October 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

India’s Ngangom Bala Devi (left) during a training session in Siliguri

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian women's football team star Bala Devi has hailed the recent changes in the national set-up and said they have helped the players in innumerable ways.

The team is currently undergoing a camp for the forthcoming back-to- back international friendlies against Vietnam on November 3 and 6.

"Since making my debut in 2005, I have been playing in the national team for more than a decade now. But there has been a string of recent changes, and all for good," Bala Devi said.

"We have seen some considerable changes in the dietary regime, training sessions, and most importantly video analysis off late.

"Laying out a proper diet plan, carbohydrate balance, protein intake, are aspects which are being taken being care of nowadays, and all of that helps players recover faster."

She also highlighted the change in the fitness regime in the camp.

"Compared to earlier days, we spend more time in the gym nowadays. We stress on core exercises. These processes significantly reduce the chances of injuries, and accelerate the recovery process which is of paramount importance from a player's vantage point," she said.

However, Bala added that all of that would have fallen flat on its face had the senior women's team not got the much-needed exposure, which gave them "the opportunity to gauge where we stand, and put all into effect".

"Since January 2019, we have played around 20 International matches. We played in the COTIF Cup, away matches against Hong Kong, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and now we are slated to travel to Vietnam.

"In addition, there was the Hero Gold Cup, the SAFF Championship, the Olympic qualifiers," she smiled.

"Tell me, when have the women played so much?"

"All of that is our preparation for forthcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. We know how tough the campaign will be so we have to keep on working rigorously."

She also pointed out the impact of the domestic competitions in the women's calendar.

"Domestic competitions build the players. It significantly contributes to introducing more youngsters for the national team. The current average age of the national team now is much lower compared to what was five years ago.

"The Hero IWL has helped create a pool of players all over. IWL clubs select all the talented players, and everyone gets an opportunity to play. The youngsters get to challenge the seasoned campaigners, and gains in experience."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bala Devi Indian Women Football
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp