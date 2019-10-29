Home Sport Football

Franck Ribery banned for three games for pushing official

The French striker was already furious when he was taken off by coach Vincenzo Montella after 74 minutes.

Published: 29th October 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Lazio's midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, center, vies for the ball against Fiorentina's midfielder Franck Ribery, left, and defender Dalbert. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Franck Ribery has apologised after being suspended for three matches on Monday for pushing an assistant referee following Fiorentina's dramatic late loss to Lazio the night before.

Ribery was handed the ban after he approached assistant referee Matteo Passeri "threateningly" and uttered "disrespectful words" before pushing him after the final whistle on Sunday, said the Italian Football Federation's disciplinary panel.

"I'm very sorry for last night, I apologise to my teammates, the coach and fans," Ribery said on Twitter on Monday.

"I also apologise to Mr Passeri because at the end of the game I was very tense and angry and I hope he can understand the state I was in."

The French striker was already furious when he was taken off by coach Vincenzo Montella after 74 minutes. Television cameras showed him agitated on the bench, shouting repeatedly at Montella.

That anger had not subsided by the end of the match, which Fiorentina lost 2-1 after Lazio scored a controversial goal in the 88th minute. He pushed one of the assistant referees twice on the way to the dressing room. 

The Serie A website said the former Bayern player received a red card at the time.

It also said he was fined 20,000 euros.

Ribery had made a strong start to his first season with Fiorentina, effective on the pitch and charming Italian fans and media. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Franck Ribery Lazio Matteo Passeri Fiorentina
India Matters
For representational purposes
26.7 per cent decline in Naxal violence, says MHA report 
Paid crores to madrasas, says IMA scam accused Khan
One of the most costly components, batteries comprise 30 per cent of an EV’s cost
Battery woes tripping up India’s electric vehicles dreams
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli listens to coach Ravi Shastri. (Photo | AP)
Team India, politicos under terror threat, cops to step up security

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
JNU protest: Students strike against hostel committee meet
Two-year-old Sujith Wilson
TN borewell tragedy: Hundreds of people shed tears as Sujith's body is buried
Gallery
"If he wants to play, that's his call?": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI. Here are some of his most noteworthy judgments.
Sharad Arvind Bobde: Five stunning judgements delivered by next Chief Justice of India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp