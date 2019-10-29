Home Sport Football

ISL: Chennaiyin FC eyes first win of season as it takes on ATK

Chennaiyin FC, to its credit bounced back from 0-3 hammering at the hands of FC Goa in the opener, to pick up its first point courtesy a goalless draw against Mumbai City FC on Diwali day.

Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw against Mumbai at home on Sunday

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC takes on ATK in a clash of former champions in an ISL game at the Marina Arena here on Wednesday, eyeing its first win of season-6.

However, the task is easier said than done as the Kolkata team is coming off a 5-0 thrashing of Hyderabad FC at home on Friday last.

Though CFC kept a clean sheet, head coach John Gregory would be concerned with the fact that the defence appeared shaky at times.

Also, he would be hoping that the forward line gets cracking and finds the net.

It was a night of missed opportunities as CFC and Mumbai City muffed chances with the former getting a lion's share of attempts.

Brazil's attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro and Anirudh Thapa created several chances against Mumbai City and the coach will expect him and Maltese striker Andre Schembri to deliver in the games to come, starting with the one against ATK.

CFC showed improvement from the game against FC Goa, but they would need to do well with regard to finishing and control the midfield more if they need to make an impression against Antonio Lopez Habas' ATK.

It is the defence that will worry the CFC coach as captain Lucian Goian didn't look at his best in the Mumbai game and the onus would be on him to marshal the backline.

CFC's lanky Lithuanian forward Nerijus Valskis said the team should have scored against Mumbai, adding they were probably unlucky.

He expressed the hope that he would get a start on Wednesday (against ATK) and be part of a win.

However, Habas is not taking CFC lightly and said the Blues were a 'dangerous team.'

"(Chennaiyin are) dangerous. I dont know Chennaiyin now, but I remember them from the past. Chennaiyin is a strong opponent. I absolutely respect the opponent, the coach, the players and the fans of Chennaiyin," he said at the press conference in Kolkata on Monday prior to the team's departure to Chennai.

Habas would be happy with the way with ATK played against Hyderabad, but will want to team to maintain the intensity against CFC.

The CFC-ATK match promises to be an interesting tussle as both teams look to gain early momentum in a long season.

(Match begins at 7.30 PM)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

