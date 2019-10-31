Home Sport Football

Are you serious! Referee stops Brazil legend Kaka, shows yellow card to take selfie with him

Well, you don't get to meet Kaka and Ronaldinho every day in Israel, how can one blame her?

Published: 31st October 2019 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

The referee gave Kaka a yellow so that he can pose with her for a selfie. (Twitter Photo)

By Online Desk

Things people do for love can leave others awestruck. When it comes to football fans, the craziness will know no bounds. The latest example for this comes from Sami Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel, where a combination of Brazil's World Cup winners in 1994 and 2002 faced off against a team of legends from the host country.

The Brazilian side was luminant with the presence of all-time greats like  Ronaldinho, Bebeto, Kaka, Kafu, Roberto Carlos and Rivaldo. Though the match had many moments of its own including ground invasions by fans, the funniest thing happened in the 50th minute of the game. It involved iconic midfielder Kaka, who also scored a goal, and the lady referee who was controlling the game. 

The Ballon d'Or winner was surprised to hear the whistle and the ref rushing towards him while he was almost at the centre of the field. There were no opposition players anywhere near for him to have committed a foul. Then why has she stopped the game?  The drama didn't end there as the referee pull out the yellow card from her pocket and booked him as other players, equally clueless as poor Kaka, started to gather around.

However, the card wasn't the last thing the lady took out of her pocket. To everyone's surprise, she then took out her mobile phone from her trouser's pocket and asked the former AC Milan star to pose with her.  The video clipping of the incident has already gone viral on social media.

Some of the Israeli players were visibly irritated at the developments, while the Canaries burst out into laughter as their "handsome" teammate politely fulfilled the referee's wish. The entire stadium cheered in support and soon the game resumed.

The "2019 Shalom Game" between the two sides was arranged to promote coexistence between Israel and Brazil. More than 20,000 fans attended 70-minute game that the visitors won 4-2. 55-year-old Bebeto scored the opening goal with Ronaldinho, Kaka and Marcio Amoroso also finding the back of the net. Ronen Harazi and Yaniv Katan scored for the Israeli team.

Watch the match highlights here:

Kaka, one of the most gifted midfielders of the modern game, started off with his childhood club Sao Paulo in Brazil, before moving to AC Milan in Italy and Real Madrid in Spain before retiring in 2017 with MLS side Orland FC. He was the only player to win the Ballon d'Or in the era of Messi-Ronaldo rivalry before Luka Modric did it again in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaka viral video Brazil vs Israel Brazil football Ballon d'Or football legends
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp