Home Sport Football

Wasteful Chennaiyin flunk home examination

When  John Gregory finally gets some time to himself tonight, he might be inclined to pull out his mobile and check the calendar.

Published: 31st October 2019 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chennaiyin & ATK players in action on Wednesday. Chennaiyin lost 0-1 | ashwin Prasath

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

CHENNAI : When  John Gregory finally gets some time to himself tonight, he might be inclined to pull out his mobile and check the calendar. It may say 2019, but his Chennaiyin FC team appear to be stuck in last year. After four games last year, Chennaiyin had a point. Now, after three games and perhaps their most difficult game of the season coming up — away at Bengaluru — they find themselves with that same solitary point.

Their 0-1 reverse to ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday was down to the same ills that plagued them last year — an inability to score. The strikers might have changed but little else has. The second half on Wednesday was their thirteenth straight ISL half without scoring. Both teams went into the match with one change each.

While Gregory chose to omit striker Andre Schembri for Lithuanian forward Nerijus Valskis, his ATK counterpart Antonio Lopez Habas replaced forward Jayesh Rane with midfielder Pronay Halder. Habas also borrowed Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat’s strategy to employ winger Ashique Kuruniyan as a full-back – it was Michael Soosairaj to line up as a left-back on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin did not waste time from resuming from where they had left off against Mumbai City FC, in terms of profligacy. Barely three minutes had passed when Anirudh Thapa picked out Dragos Firtulescu on the right wing. The Romanian brought right-back Edwin Sydney into play and his cross should have been turned into the net by Valskis, who only managed to head over. Five minutes later, Valskis was at it again. A clearance from defence saw Chhangte unmarked out on the left. His low ball appeared an easy tap-in, but Valskis did not get a proper touch.

It was evident, with all firepower and physicality of the ATK forwards, that Chennaiyin would rue their profligacy sooner rather than later. That came soon after the restart. Prabir Das squared it to ATK Javier Hernandez, whose initial shot on goal was blocked. But the loose ball fell kindly to David Williams, who did not mess up a simple tap in. The goal provoked a reaction of sorts from Chennaiyin. Gregory withdrew Dragos and put on striker Schembri. Chennaiyin enjoyed a good spell but their wastefulness once again came in their way. In the 70th minute, defender Eli Sabia headed wide a freekick that he should have diverted into the net. 

Barely a minute later, Schembri found himself through on goal after blocked shot bobbled through to him, but his effort was wide. Another five minutes had passed when Rafael Crivellaro’s deflected shot was pushed away by goalkeeper ATK Arindam Bhattacharya’s fingertips. The chances were coming thick and fast but it did not appear there was one person on the pitch in a blue shirt who could finish one off. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp