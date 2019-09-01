Home Sport Football

Union Berlin upset Borussia Dortmund for first-ever Bundesliga win

Dortmund came into the match heavily favoured to win and reclaim their place on top of the table but struggled to match Berlin's enthusiasm in sweltering conditions in the German capital.

Published: 01st September 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Berlin's Robert Andrich, left, and Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund battle for the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Union Berlin pulled off perhaps the biggest victory in their turbulent history, defeating Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at the Stadion An der Alten Foersterei on Saturday.

Dortmund came into the match heavily favoured to win and reclaim their place on top of the table but struggled to match Berlin's enthusiasm in sweltering conditions in the German capital.

Union were 1-0 in the 22nd minute, with Marius Buelter scoring the side's first ever top-flight goal at home.

Buelter latched onto a Berlin corner which had been struck low and fast, hammering the ball into the bottom right of the net.

The goal stung Dortmund into action, who equalised just two minutes later through Paco Alcacer.

Dortmund coasted through the remainder of the first half, dominating possession and territory as they went in search of what seemed like an inevitable second.

It was Union who would score next, however, with Buelter grabbing a second by pouncing on a desperate clearance from Dortmund keeper Roman Buerki.

Sebastian Andersson added another in the 75th minute to put the home side 3-1 up and seal their first ever win in the top division.

Union manager Urs Fischer said he was proud of his side's performance –- and planned on letting them savour the victory.

"We knew that it would be a really difficult 90 minutes –- when you want to take points off (Dortmund) you have to work hard and try everything. And we did it," Fischer said.

"I think there might be a beer or two tonight –- we'll see if we get around to completing the video analysis tonight or not."

Dortmund captain Marco Reus said the entire team was to blame for the loss.

"We had plenty of opportunities but the last pass seemed to fail us every time," he said.  

"We simply didn't put in enough tonight."

Bayern dominate Mainz

Earlier on Saturday, Bayern Munich new boy Ivan Perisic bagged his first goal for the Bundesliga champions as they romped to a 6-1 win over a hapless Mainz at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth of the season in just three games, while Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies also found the net.

In Freiburg, Cologne's Ellyes Skhiri scored the winner in second-half injury time to secure the visitors a 2-1 victory.

Freiburg took the lead in the 40th minute through an own goal by Rafael Czichos, before Cologne fan favourite Anthony Modeste equalised in the 52nd minute.

Schalke picked up their first win of the season over a disappointing Hertha Berlin at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins Arena. 

Hertha scored own goals either side of half-time through Niklas Stark and Karim Rekik.

English defender Jonjoe Kenny added a third in the 86th minute to make it 3-0 –- the first goal by a Schalke player this season -- to put the game beyond doubt.

Wolfsburg and Paderborn fought out a 1-1 draw at the Volkswagen Arena.

Newly-promoted Paderborn went ahead through Cauly Souza in the 12th minute, before Josip Brekalo equalised in the 56th minute.

At the BayArena, visitors Hoffenheim ended Bayer Leverkusen's 100 percent start to the season as the sides fought out a 0-0 draw.

The visitors had to endure a six-minute spell of injury time but held firm against a luckless Leverkusen attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Union Berlin
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp