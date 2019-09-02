Home Sport Football

La Liga: Gareth Bale scores twice and sent off as Real Madrid held by Villarreal

Zinedine Zidane said in July it would be "best for everyone" if Bale left this summer but it was the Welshman's double that earned Madrid a point from a thrilling contest at la Ceramica. 

Published: 02nd September 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Real Madrid in the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Gareth Bale scored twice to save Real Madrid from a damaging defeat away at Villarreal on Sunday before capping a dramatic 2-2 draw by being sent off in injury-time. 

Zinedine Zidane said in July it would be "best for everyone" if Bale left this summer but it was the Welshman's double that earned Madrid a point from a thrilling contest at la Ceramica. 

Villarreal took the lead through Gerard Moreno in the 12th minute and then Moi Gomez 16 minutes from the end but each time Bale pegged them back, first on the stroke of half-time and then four minutes from the end. 

Two yellow cards in as many minutes then saw Bale dramatically sent off in the 94th minute but by then his match-saving contribution was complete.

"I am pleased with his goals, of course, and now we have to think about a rest," Zidane said. "Although he won't rest as he's going away with his national team."

It was six years to the day that Real Madrid paid 100 million euros (now $110m) to sign Bale, who now has 104 goals for the club, as many as the Brazilian Ronaldo.

But his heroics could not save Madrid from another slip, which means they head into the international break five points behind early front-runners Atletico Madrid, who had earlier beaten Eibar 3-2.

"We have to improve defensively," Zidane said. "We know we can create chances. The positive is the reaction we showed because it is important not to lose."

Asked what was lacking, Casemiro said: "We lacked everything."

After drawing at home to Real Valladolid though, this was not the result Zidane would have wanted, particularly given he threw two new signings into his starting line-up. 

Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy both started, with Bale on the left of midfield in a 4-4-2, a sign of Zidane's renewed faith in the 30-year-old's defensive capabilities.

Zidane has now won only six of the 14 matches since he returned as coach in March and it remains to be seen if the club make any late additions on the final day of the transfer window on Monday.

Sergio Ramos was at fault for the first goal, robbed on the halfway line by Moreno, who drove forward and slipped in Karl Toko Ekambi. Ekambi's shot was parried by Thibaut Courtois but only back into the path of Moreno, who picked his spot.

Madrid dominated the rest of the half as Casemiro headed wide, Lucas Vazquez lashed into the side-netting and Karim Benzema's long-range effort hit the post. 

They did score in the 46th minute with a brilliant goal, Jovic flicking Casemiro's pass into Dani Carvajal, who crossed first time for Bale to tap in.

Madrid pushed for a second after the restart as Bale and Toni Kroos went close and Benzema had the ball in the net but was correctly called offside. 

Instead, Villarreal landed a sucker-punch on the break as Mario Gaspar's cross was cleared only to Santi Cazorla. His shot was saved by Courtois but Javi Ontiveros fired in again and Moi Gomez was perfectly placed. 

Villarreal tried to hang on but tension set in and Bale equalised with four minutes left, cutting inside from the right and dragging a shot back inside the near post.

He might have fancied a hat-trick in injury time but instead picked up two yellow cards, the second for a late challenge on Ontiveros.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gareth Bale Real Madrid La Liga Villareal
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp