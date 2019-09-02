Manchester United's Matteo Darmian joins Parma on four-year deal

By IANS

MANCHESTER: Manchester United on Monday confirmed that defender Matteo Darmian has moved to Italian Serie A side Parma on a four-year deal.

The full-back joined Manchester United from Torino in 2015 and went on to make 92 appearances for the Premier League club.

"Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Matteo for his service and wish him all the best for the future," the club said in a statement on their website www.manutd.com

In four years with the club, Darmian scored one goal against Crystal Palace in 2016 in a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.