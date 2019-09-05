Home Sport Football

Litmus test for Blue Tigers looking at new dawn

Chance to see how far Indian football has progressed over the years as optimistic Chhetri & Co face Oman roadblock in 2022 World Cup qualifier today.

Published: 05th September 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

The Indian football team had lost 1-2 against Oman 4 years ago on the same stage.

The Indian football team had lost 1-2 against Oman 4 years ago on the same stage.

By Vishnu Prasad
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: FOUR years ago, in Indian football, feels like a different age. Back then, I-League clubs weren’t facing a crisis as existential as the one they do now — all they had to do was wait for the fireworks and noise of the three-month Indian Super League to die down and normal service to resume. India was hovering around in the mid-140s in the FIFA rankings and a good percentage of the current national team was still in school. 

Four years ago, in Bengaluru, a beaming Stephen Constantine, still fresh into what would be a turbulent reign as India coach, sat alongside his captain-for-the-game Arnab Mondal (imagine that!) and discussed his team’s chances in their opening 2018 World Cup qualifier against Oman. On Wednesday, it was the turn of current coach Igor Stimac and Sunil Chhetri. It is quite the coincidence that India is facing the same team at the same stage four years on, but Thursday’s opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Oman is a lot more than that. It also presents an opportunity to evaluate the journey Indian football has made over the past four years.

That is an assessment that Chhetri agrees with. “If you are going to compare, then I hope you can have a happy comparison tomorrow,” he said. “I remember that Oman game (India had lost 1-2) clearly. We fell behind very early and although we did come back, we weren’t great that day.”

Maybe it is an indication of the progress that a positive result does not seem as far fetched as it did four years ago. Unlike last time, where it was virtually impossible to see a route into the next round, things appear a bit more clear cut this time. Get something out of the Oman games and then beat the likes of Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who at least on paper, are inferior. Progressing will also secure, with minimum fuss, a spot in the 2023 Asian Cup. 

“We are well-prepared,” said Stimac. “We have had two campaigns (the Kings Cup and the Intercontinental Cup) and I am really happy about the improvement of the players.” He added that the team has worked hard to erase the defensive issues that have plagued it during his brief — India have shipped thirteen goals in the five matches Stimac has helmed so far.
The parallels with four years prior don’t end there. India went into that match with a key player, Sandesh Jhingan, unavailable. On Thursday, they will miss the services of Amarjit Singh, who in the five matches he has played, has established himself as a vital component of Stimac’s plans. But the Croat has had time to deal with Amarjit’s absence. “We are very clear about tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) starting eleven. The players have known for the last seven days who will be coming out on the pitch. We respect all opponents and what is important is to have a strong belief in the dressing room.”

That belief is not just confined to Indian camp — the Indira Gandhi Stadium has reportedly been sold out for Thursday’s tie. There is a genuine buzz in Guwahati — the kind that does not usually accompany matches of the national football team. Maybe it’s a subconscious feeling that they are in for something special. If Chhetri & co can tap into that, India might not be the pushovers that they were, four years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
I League FIFA Stephen Constantine Indian Super League
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp