Sadio Mane scores 2 against Newcastle as Liverpool extends perfect EPL start

Mane has now scored six goals in six games this season for Liverpool.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Klopp with Mane

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Sadio Mane after the match against Newcastle at Anfield stadium. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LIVERPOOL: Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool came back from a goal down to beat Newcastle 3-1 on Saturday and continue its perfect start to the Premier League season with a fifth straight win.

Newcastle scored a surprise opening goal when Jetro Willems picked up a pass from Christian Atsu, cut inside past right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and blasted a shot into the top corner.

Liverpool responded well, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain firing a shot narrowly wide, before Mane kick-started Liverpool's comeback.

The Senegal winger received the ball from Andy Robertson in the 28th and curled it into the top-right corner from a tight angle.

Mane needed some luck for his second goal 12 minutes later. As he dribbled toward goal, the ball deflected off advancing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and bounced in front of goal to leave Mane a simple finish. Mohamed Salah made it 3-1 after he charged through the Newcastle defense in the 72nd.

Mane has now scored six goals in six games this season for Liverpool.


 

