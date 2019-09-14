Home Sport Football

U17 Women World Cup crucial for Indian football

After India hosted the U17 World Cup for Men's in 2017, it is set to host the U17 Women's World Cup in 2020 and Bhuvaneshwar has been confirmed as one of provisional venues for the tournament.

Published: 14th September 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Football

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW PANVEL: Football Delhi chief Shaji Prabhakaran on Saturday said the upcoming U-17 Women's FIFA World Cup, to be hosted by India, will provide impetus to the sport in the country.

"I would say it would boost the development of Women's football in India because the (Indian) girls will play for the first time (in the World Cup). It will open the doors as more girls will participate in football tournaments and it (the hosting of World Cup) will create positive environment for the growth of the game," Prabhakaran, who has worked with FIFA in the past, told reporters here.

Despite Delhi not being in the list of provisional venues for the World Cup, Prabhakaran assured whole-hearted support for the tournament.

He also hailed the recent goal-less draw secured by India, led by custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, against Asian Champions Qatar.

Prabhakaran along with Vita Dani, co-owner of Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC, attended the opening ceremony of the Pillai Executive Programme in Sports Management in collaboration with FIFA, the world governing body for football and Switzerland-based International Centre for Sports Studies at the Pillai Group of Institutions here.

