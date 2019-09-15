Home Sport Football

Neymar jeered, insulted by angry fans on return to PSG team

The world's most expensive player's name was booed by supporters when the teams were read out at the Parc des Princes, and his first touches of the ball were also whistled.

Published: 15th September 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

PSG's Neymar, left, celebrates his goal with PSG's Mauro Icardi during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Saturday Sept.14, 2019. | AP

PSG's Neymar, left, celebrates his goal with PSG's Mauro Icardi during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France, Saturday Sept.14, 2019. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Neymar was loudly jeered and met with a barrage of insults by Paris Saint-Germain fans on Saturday as he made his first appearance for the club in four months in their Ligue 1 game at home to Strasbourg.

The world's most expensive player's name was booed by supporters when the teams were read out at the Parc des Princes, and his first touches of the ball were also whistled.

The Brazilian was also greeted with loud chants in Spanish aimed at his mother. A banner briefly unfurled at one end of the ground in Portuguese, aimed at Neymar's father who is also his agent, read: "Neymar Senior, sell your son in the Vila Mimosa".

Vila Mimosa is a district of Rio de Janeiro known for prostitution.

Neymar had not played for PSG in four months having spent the close season trying to push through a return to his former club Barcelona, two years after moving in the opposite direction.

The transfer window closed on September 2, bringing the saga to an end.

The 27-year-old has since been away on international duty for Brazil in two friendly matches in the United States, scoring one goal and making another in a 2-2 draw with Colombia and then coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss to Peru.

Those were his first appearances this season after he was left out of PSG's opening four league games amid the uncertainty over his future.

Neymar is suspended for PSG's opening Champions League game against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Strasbourg
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp