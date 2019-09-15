Veteran football manager Rudi Gutendorf passes away

By IANS

MUNICH: German football manager Rudi Gutendorf passed away on Sunday, according to German media reports.

Gutendorf was 93 as per an ESPNFC report. He guided a record 55 teams, including 18 national sides.

Gutendorf's management career spanned half a century as he coached Chile (1972-73), Australia (1978-79) and China (1988, 1991-2) and others. Gutendorf was in charge of Rwanda in 1999-2000 as the central African country was recovering from the 1994 civil war.

His last assignment with a national team was with the Pacific island nation of Samoa in 2003.