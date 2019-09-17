Home Sport Football

Real Madrid fans are more 'real' than Chelsea's, feels Eden Hazard

Hazard spent seven years at English Premier League side Chelsea before moving to Spanish La Liga giants Real.

Published: 17th September 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard (File | AP)

By IANS

PARIS: Real Madrid supporters are more invested in the club than Chelsea fans, feels the club's new star recruit Eden Hazard.

Hazard spent seven years at English Premier League side Chelsea before moving to Spanish La Liga giants Real.

"I think that here the fans are really fans," Hazard was quoted as saying by Sky Sports ahead of Wednesday's Champions League group game against Paris Saint-Germain.

"In England there are not so many fans, people there like football and everyone, young people, adults, teenagers, are really interested in their football, but they are not so fanatical about their teams.

"At the time I was in Chelsea and we lost, we were disappointed as were the fans, but I never felt it was a disaster.

"When you are at Real Madrid, even if it is my first year, talking to the fans, they always expect you to win the Champions League," he said.

Hazard also spoke about his long-term dream of playing for Real Madrid.

"That is why I think there is so much expectation placed on this competition and that is why the club has won it more than any other team."

When I was at Chelsea, I already knew that my dream was to play for [Real Madrid] someday," he said.

"I hadn't expected to play seven years at Chelsea, but in the end everything went well and I had the chance to win something every year. I think that's why I stayed there so long."

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Madrid Eden Hazard Chelsea
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp