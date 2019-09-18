Home Sport Football

Salzburg's Erling Braut Haaland becomes third-youngest UEFA Champions League hat-trick scorer

Haaland is setting his sights high for the campaign, turning to last season's surprise semi-finalists Ajax for inspiration.

Published: 18th September 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

FC Red Bull Salzburg Erling Braut Haland celebrates after scoring against KRC Genk. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SALZBURG: Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland became the third-youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick as the Austrian champions romped to a stunning 6-2 win over Genk on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old took his incredible tally to 17 goals in nine appearances for Salzburg this season.

Only Real Madrid great Raul (18 years and 113 days) and former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney (18 years and 340 days) have scored trebles in the Champions League while younger than Haaland (19 years and 58 days).

He is also the first player to score more than once on his Champions League debut since Rooney's hat-trick for United against Fenerbahce in 2004.

Haaland is setting his sights high for the campaign, turning to last season's surprise semi-finalists Ajax for inspiration.

"Everything is possible. We all saw Ajax last year, it would be nice to be the new Ajax," the Norwegian told uefa.com.

"But we know there are a lot of good teams. It's hard, but everything is possible."

It was Salzburg's first Champions League group-stage match since a 1-0 loss to AC Milan under their former guise of Casino Salzburg in December 1994.

"Haaland is a great player, but even more (important) for me is that he's a great young man," Salzburg's American coach Jesse Marsch said.

"He shows up every day, he works hard and takes nothing for granted...

"We're really lucky to have him here and if we can keep him fit, he's only going to get better."

Haaland, the son of former Leeds and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Haaland, has already made his senior Norway international debut and scored nine goals in an Under-20 World Cup match against Honduras in May.

Haaland slotted the hosts in front inside two minutes, before doubling his tally in the 34th minute after racing clean through on goal.

Hwang Hee-chan made it three shortly afterwards, and after Jhon Lucumi pulled one back for Genk, Haaland completed his hat-trick in the 45th minute.

There was still time in a crazy first half for 18-year-old Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai to put Salzburg 5-1 ahead.

Mbwana Samatta's header gave Genk a glimmer of hope just seven minutes into the second period, but Andreas Ulmer rounded off a memorable night for Salzburg.

The victory sends Salzburg to the top of the early Group E standings ahead of Napoli, who beat holders Liverpool 2-0 in Naples.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UEFA Champions League Erling Braut Haaland Salzburg
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp