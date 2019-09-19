Sex with girlfriend better than my best ever goal: Cristiano Ronaldo

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that for him, spending time with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez between the sheets is better than the best goal of his illustrious nearly two-decade-long career when he scored nearly 700 goals.

In a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said that his overhead kick against his current employer Juventus in 2018 while playing for Real Madrid is his best goal till date.

Ronaldo laughed at the question before replying, "No, not (when compared) with my Geo, no!" reports The Sun.

Speaking about the goal, the 34-year-old said he had been trying to score it for several years before finally scoring "a bicycle".

The star striker has been dating Georgina since 2016 and has a daughter with her. The couple also raises Ronaldo's three other children together.

He also revealed about his humble background and how he and his friends begged for free burgers from McDonald's when they were 11.

"We were hungry. We had a McDonald's next to the stadium and we knocked on the door and asked if they had any burgers," Ronaldo told Morgan.

During the course of the interview, Ronaldo was also reduced to tears when he revealed he was left feeling embarrassed and isolated after rape allegations were levelled against him.

Ronaldo also bragged about owning 17 cars and having "good money in the bank".

He also rued the fact that his father, who died when the star footballer was just 20, never got to enjoy his success.