Harry Kane scores lying down even as Tottenham lose

By IANS

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur lost to Leicester City 1-2 but what stood out in the match was a Harry Kane goal scored while lying down.

The England and Spurs star striker received a backheel pass from Son-Heung-Min and although losing balance and falling to ground, managed to hit his shot while on the ground forcing it up and over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and into the net.

The unique 29th-minute goal gave Spurs the lead but they lost 1-2 eventually with Ricardo Pereira (69th minute ) and James Maddison (85th) minute scoring for Leicester.

Former England winger Joe Cole was quoted as saying by www.mirror.co.uk: "You've just got to admire it. I'm not even going to go through Leicester's defending, because the passing, the movement, the ability, was unreal, and that's why this lad's the best in the business."

Former England striker Peter Crouch added: "He's off balance there. How he managed to have the touch with his left foot, and the second one with his right, is an unbelievable finish."

"And you have to say he's hit that into the ground on purpose."

When questioned whether it was intended, Crouch replied: "I think so."