Home Sport Football

It is weird, it is not normal: Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's win

City came out all guns blazing and the side registered the first goal within the opening minute of the match. David Silva scored the first goal for the team.

Published: 22nd September 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (File | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: After thrashing Watford FC 8-0 in the ongoing Premier League, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola termed the win as weird and said it is not normal.

"It is weird, it is not normal. Five shots, five goals. In the same time, we gave them two chances to score. The quality we have is a joy to watch. After 5-0 the game is completely different. We were ruthless in terms of five shots, five goals," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Sometimes you shoot 15 times or 20 and can't do it. It was a lovely day for all of us, for our City fans in the sunshine and a lot of goals," he added.

City came out all guns blazing and the side registered the first goal within the opening minute of the match. David Silva scored the first goal for the team.

The side was then handed a penalty in the seventh minute and Sergio Aguero registered his 100th goal for the team, giving Manchester City a lead of 2-0.

City's Riyad Mahrez was fouled by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and as a result, a penalty was awarded to Manchester City.

After scoring the goal, Aguero became the first-ever player in the history of Premier League to score goals in the opening six matches of the tournament.

Riyad Mahrez, Bernando Silva and Nicolas Otamendi also registered goals to give the team a 5-0 lead just in the 18th minute of the match, making it the fastest 5-0 lead during a match in the history of the tournament.

"The best way to humiliate the players is to do stupid things in the second half, make some fashion movements. We play for the spectators, who come here to watch the game. I would not like to see my team in the second half not run much because we are winning 5-0. That is a lack of respect for our opponents," Guardiola said.

As soon as the second half started, Bernando Silva registered his second goal of the match to give the team a 6-0 lead in the 49th minute of the match.

In the 60th minute, Bernando completed his hattrick as he scored the seventh goal for the team.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the eighth goal for City in the 85th minute. No more goals were scored in the match thereafter and Manchester City ended up winning the clash 8-0.

City is currently placed at the second position in the tournament standings whereas Watford is positioned at the 20th position.

Manchester City will next take on Everton whereas Watford will face Wolves FC on September 28. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Watford FC Pep Guardiola Manchester City
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp