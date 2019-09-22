Home Sport Football

Liverpool down Chelsea to extend perfect start

Jurgen Klopp's side extended their perfect start to the title race as they became the first club to win their opening six games in consecutive top-flight seasons.

Published: 22nd September 2019 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, center, celebrates with teammates Sadio Mane, left, and Andrew Robertson after scoring his side's second goal. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Trent Alexander-Arnold's thunderous strike inspired Liverpool's 2-1 win against Chelsea as the Premier League leaders moved five points clear at the top on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side extended their perfect start to the title race as they became the first club to win their opening six games in consecutive top-flight seasons.

Alexander-Arnold's blistering free-kick opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge.

Roberto Firmino increased Liverpool's advantage before the interval and N'Golo Kante's fine goal was not enough to give Chelsea tangible reward for a vibrant second half.

After Manchester City thrashed Watford 8-0 on Saturday, this was the ideal response from Liverpool as they bid to win the title for the first time since 1990.

Pipped to the trophy by City on the final day of last season, Liverpool are playing with a burning desire to end their rivals' two-year reign as champions.

In contrast to the Champions League holders' scrappy midweek defeat at Napoli, this disciplined display showed the Premier League is Liverpool's top priority this term.

They are on a club-record run of 15 successive league wins and have lost just once in 45 top-flight matches, going unbeaten in the last 23.

Significantly for their title prospects, Liverpool's success at the Bridge was just their second win in 13 away league games against the other established top-six teams.

Although they were hanging on by the end, if Liverpool take more points against the big guns, even City might struggle to keep them at bay.

Frank Lampard's raw side, 10 points behind the leaders, competed gamely to offer hope of a bright future.

However, Chelsea are a work in progress -- yet to keep a clean sheet in seven games and without a win in their opening four home games in all competitions.

A frenetic start could have brought a Chelsea opener when Tammy Abraham stretched in a vain attempt to turn in Mason Mount's teasing low cross.

- Gifted prodigy -
Those two Chelsea youngsters have caught the eye at the start of Lampard's reign.

But it was Liverpool who took the lead in the 14th minute thanks their own gifted prodigy.

Fabinho's pass broke to Sadio Mane and the Liverpool winger was bundled over on the edge of the penalty area by Andreas Christensen's clumsy challenge.

Mohamed Salah back-heeled the free-kick into the path of Alexander-Arnold and the 20-year-old right-back smashed a sublime shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner for his first goal since November 2018.

Abraham has already scored seven Premier League goals, but the striker fluffed his lines when he beat the Liverpool offside trap to meet Christensen's long pass.

Clean through on goal, Abraham should have equalised but could only shoot straight at Liverpool keeper Adrian, who saved with his legs.

Chelsea thought they had equalised in the 27th minute when Cesar Azpilicueta prodded home from close range after Willian's cross deflected to the defender off Fabinho.

But, in a huge momentum swing, the goal was disallowed after a VAR review showed Mount was offside in the build-up.

Lampard wore a rueful smile on the touchline and, moments later, the Chelsea manager's expression was misery personified as Liverpool doubled their lead in the 30th minute.

Andrew Robertson curled over a free-kick from the left edge of the Chelsea area and Firmino, gifted far too much space by Christensen and Marcos Alonso, rose highest to head his third goal of the season.

Kepa made a good save to stop Firmino putting Liverpool further ahead from Alexander-Arnold's cross early in the second half.

But Chelsea's effort couldn't be faulted and, having harried Liverpool onto the back foot, they reduced the deficit in the 71st minute.

Kante turned away from Fabinho with a graceful glide and, with Liverpool sitting deep, the France midfielder curled a superb strike into the top corner.

Michy Batshuayi was inches away from equalising in the final minutes, but Liverpool held on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chelsea Liverpool English Premier League
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp