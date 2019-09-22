Home Sport Football

Match against Bangladesh will be a test for us, says India coach Floyd Pinto

India's assistant coach Mahesh Gawli said the game against Bangladesh will prove as an indicator of the side's strengths and weaknesses.

Published: 22nd September 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Football

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

KATHMANDU: As India gear up to face Bangladesh in the SAFF U-18 Championships, team coach Floyd Pinto on Sunday said the match will be a test for the side as Bangladesh has got good physical presence and strength.

"We watched them in their first match against Sri Lanka. Their physical presence and strength is remarkable. They are also really good on set pieces. All of that means that we need to be on the top of our game. It will be quite a test for us," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Pinto as saying.

"But we are ready for the challenges. We need to maintain the focus, and the intensity and play the same way as done before," he noted.

Bangladesh had defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the opening match of the group. India's assistant coach Mahesh Gawli said the game against Bangladesh will prove as an indicator of the side's strengths and weaknesses.

"The SAFF Championship is extremely significant. We have done well in the 3 exposure tours where the boys faced international oppositions and performed very well. The boys look focussed, and very sharp in training," Gawli said.

Pinto also said that the side should think about one game at a time and should look to maintain focus to come out triumphant.

"We have to take one game at a time. We also have to maintain the right level of focus, and let our football do the talking. Only what we do on the pitch will matter," he added.

India takes on Bangladesh in the SAFF U-18 Championship match tomorrow.

